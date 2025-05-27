Show property on map Show properties list
Duplexes with garage for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

5 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Büyükçekmece satılık dubleks
$662,188
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 5
$816,187
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 403 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
$100,957
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 5
Апартаменты в небольшом комплексе с прекрасным видом   В квартире есть 1 гостиная, 3 с…
$500,000
Leave a request
