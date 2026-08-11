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Duplexes for Sale in Maltepe, Turkey

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6 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Near the Coast and Shopping Center in a Central Location in İstanbul Maltepe Loca…
$347,909
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments for Sale Close to the E-5 Highway and Metro in Maltepe, Istanbul Located in Küçük…
$368,714
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 5
City View Apartments on the Main Road in Maltepe İstanbul Maltepe, located on the Anatolian …
$421,979
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Near the Coast and Shopping Center in a Central Location in İstanbul Maltepe Loca…
$375,649
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments within Walking Distance of Transportation Options in Maltepe Istanbul Maltepe is …
$446,257
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments within Walking Distance of Transportation Options in Maltepe Istanbul Maltepe is …
$404,513
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