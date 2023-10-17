Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Maltepe
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Maltepe, Turkey

1 property total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 5
Sea View Flats Within Walking Distance of the Coast in Maltepe. Flats for sale in Istanbul a…
€512,000
