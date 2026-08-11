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Duplexes for Sale in Bakırköy, Turkey

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3 properties total found
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with Extensive Social Amenities in Bakırköy, Istanbul Bakırköy stands out as one …
$4,51M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 719 m²
Number of floors 17
Elegant Real Estate in Brand Project in Bakırköy İstanbul The real estate is located on the …
$6,42M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 17
Elegant Real Estate in Brand Project in Bakırköy İstanbul The real estate is located on the …
$5,02M
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