Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Kadikoey, Turkey

5 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms with children playground, with parking covered, with BBQ area in Kadikoey, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with children playground, with parking covered, with BBQ area
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 13
New elite complex in Kadykyo We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own i…
€712,500
Duplex 3 bedrooms gym, with children playground, with parking covered in Kadikoey, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms gym, with children playground, with parking covered
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 15
Elite complex in Kadykyo We are glad to present an elite complex with its own infrastructure…
€970,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Kadikoey, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 12
€2,73M
Duplex 7 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Kadikoey, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 280 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxurious two-level penthouse 6 + 1 in the most fashionable complex in Kadıköy. Suitable for…
€1,64M
Duplex 6 rooms with parking, with elevator, with security in Kadikoey, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms with parking, with elevator, with security
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 295 m²
Floor 8/8
New duplex 5 + 1 in a cozy area by the sea in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, JaddebostanI…
€1,76M
