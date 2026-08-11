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Duplexes for Sale in Termal, Turkey

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3 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/6
Furnished Duplex Apartment with 2 Bedrooms in Yalova Termal The apartment is located in Yalo…
$110,174
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Project with Pool with Healing Water in Yalova Termal The pearl of the Marmara…
$126,016
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxury Apartments in an Elegant Complex in Yalova Termal Yalova has a strategic advantage wi…
$291,272
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