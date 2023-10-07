Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Termal, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 3/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€108,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 6
Istanbul Real Estate in a Luxurious Complex in Uskudar. Stunning real estate is located in h…
€665,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€181,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€207,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yoeruekali, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/6
Well-Located Apartments with Easy Payment Plan in Bursa Mudanya. The apartments are located …
€259,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 4/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€147,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 4/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€173,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Floor 8/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€407,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Duplex Flat with Sea View in Prime Area of Bursa. The sea view flat is located in t…
€231,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€157,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Floor 3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€425,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 12
Smart Apartments in a Secure Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Luxury apartments are located i…
€347,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Beyoglu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments in Beyoglu Istanbul with Modern City Concept. Apartments are located in Beyoglu, …
€1,25M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/9
Apartments in Istanbul a Few Minutes Distance to E-5 Highway. New Turkey apartments are loca…
€392,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yoeruekali, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 5/6
Central Real Estate in Prestigious Project in Bursa Mudanya. Luxury real estate in Bursa, Mu…
€228,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€237,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 3/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€283,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/5
Fascinating Yalova Flats by the Sea of Marmara. Outstanding flats at Yalova is located in Çi…
€257,000
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 6
Uskudar Apartments with Bosphorus and Maiden’s Tower Views. Luxury apartments for sale are i…
€1,28M
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 719 m²
Number of floors 17
Key Ready Real Estate with Sea View in Bakırköy Istanbul. Real estate for sale are located i…
€6,09M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 17
Key Ready Real Estate with Sea View in Bakırköy Istanbul. Real estate for sale are located i…
€4,76M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 5
New Flats with Lake and Sea Views in İstanbul. The flats are located in Büyükçekmece, close …
€466,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 16
Istanbul Apartments Close to All Amenities in Maltepe. Istanbul apartments for sale are loca…
€963,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sisli, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 561 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€8,38M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Investment Flats in Istanbul Beyoglu Close to Sea. Italian-style apartments are located…
€1,10M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Floor 1/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€447,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/3
Bursa Real Estate in a Complex with Landscaped Garden and Swimming Pool The real estate is l…
€168,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kaytazdere, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kaytazdere, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
Flats in a Residential Complex with Swimming Pool in Yalova. The flats are situated in a res…
€159,000
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€952,000
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€756,000

