Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Marmara Region
Duplexes
Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey
Istanbul
190
Bursa
55
Kocaeli
25
Mudanya
14
Beylikduezue
10
Ueskuedar
8
Besevler Mahallesi
6
Eyuepsultan
6
Kuecuekcekmece
6
Niluefer
6
Sisli
6
Termal
6
Basaksehir
5
Bueyuekcekmece
5
Kadikoey
5
Yalova
5
Arnavutkoey
4
Cekmekoey
3
Izmit
3
Pendik
3
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
2
1
87 m²
3/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€108,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
2
228 m²
6
Istanbul Real Estate in a Luxurious Complex in Uskudar. Stunning real estate is located in h…
€665,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
4
2
172 m²
4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€181,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
6
3
260 m²
4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€207,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
4
3
160 m²
4/6
Well-Located Apartments with Easy Payment Plan in Bursa Mudanya. The apartments are located …
€259,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
6
2
210 m²
4/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€147,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
6
2
280 m²
4/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€173,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
6
3
305 m²
8/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€407,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
6
3
283 m²
4/4
Spacious Duplex Flat with Sea View in Prime Area of Bursa. The sea view flat is located in t…
€231,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
4
2
180 m²
3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€157,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
6
6
380 m²
3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€425,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
2
217 m²
12
Smart Apartments in a Secure Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Luxury apartments are located i…
€347,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
3
2
221 m²
9
Apartments in Beyoglu Istanbul with Modern City Concept. Apartments are located in Beyoglu, …
€1,25M
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3
2
90 m²
1/9
Apartments in Istanbul a Few Minutes Distance to E-5 Highway. New Turkey apartments are loca…
€392,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
5
3
220 m²
5/6
Central Real Estate in Prestigious Project in Bursa Mudanya. Luxury real estate in Bursa, Mu…
€228,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
6
3
345 m²
5/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€237,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
6
3
198 m²
3/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€283,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
5
3
170 m²
4/5
Fascinating Yalova Flats by the Sea of Marmara. Outstanding flats at Yalova is located in Çi…
€257,000
Recommend
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
6
348 m²
6
Uskudar Apartments with Bosphorus and Maiden’s Tower Views. Luxury apartments for sale are i…
€1,28M
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bakirkoey, Turkey
7
4
719 m²
17
Key Ready Real Estate with Sea View in Bakırköy Istanbul. Real estate for sale are located i…
€6,09M
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bakirkoey, Turkey
6
3
613 m²
17
Key Ready Real Estate with Sea View in Bakırköy Istanbul. Real estate for sale are located i…
€4,76M
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
2
190 m²
5
New Flats with Lake and Sea Views in İstanbul. The flats are located in Büyükçekmece, close …
€466,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
1
255 m²
16
Istanbul Apartments Close to All Amenities in Maltepe. Istanbul apartments for sale are loca…
€963,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
6
3
561 m²
10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€8,38M
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
5
2
223 m²
5
Chic Investment Flats in Istanbul Beyoglu Close to Sea. Italian-style apartments are located…
€1,10M
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
4
2
228 m²
1/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€447,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Mudanya, Turkey
4
3
280 m²
2/3
Bursa Real Estate in a Complex with Landscaped Garden and Swimming Pool The real estate is l…
€168,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kaytazdere, Turkey
5
2
160 m²
3/3
Flats in a Residential Complex with Swimming Pool in Yalova. The flats are situated in a res…
€159,000
Recommend
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
2
335 m²
4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€952,000
Recommend
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
9
2
380 m²
4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€756,000
Recommend
