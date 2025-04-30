Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Karon, Thailand

78 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
KAT6468: A unique complex located among the lush tropical slopes of Kata Beach. Just a short…
$759,683
Villa 6 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 803 m²
Floor 1/6
Round-trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who is it for: Perfectly suited for discerning buy…
$1,44M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 349 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back included!* Who is it for: Ideal for family vacations or those se…
$1,00M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 338 m²
Number of floors 2
$456,220
Villa 5 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 580 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Ideally suited for long-term residents…
$946,892
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
KAT5156: The embodiment of luxury in all of its aspects has been created for a sophisticated…
$653,783
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
KAT6897: Stylish apartment for sale - with 3 bedrooms and ocean views! Advantages of the apa…
$631,899
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 535 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Ideally suited for long-term residents…
$970,141
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 394 m²
Floor 1/3
To the sea 300 mAbout the complex:An exclusive estate on a picturesque hillside overlooking …
$1,01M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 365 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Ideally suited for long-term residents…
$566,585
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back included!* Who is it for: Ideal for family vacations or those se…
$542,437
Villa 2 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 1/2
Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who it’s for: Ideal choice for those who value lux…
$713,946
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 301 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: If you are looking for a blen…
$485,070
Villa 2 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 1/2
500 m to the sea, Ready to move in, Fully furnishedAbout the complex:The luxury resort is lo…
$1,62M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,19M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 847 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who's it for: Khram Villas – Karon is perfect for th…
$2,58M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 560 m²
Floor 1/3
To the sea 300 mAbout the complex:An exclusive estate on a picturesque hillside overlooking …
$2,33M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 420 m²
KAT5155: Villa with 4 bedrooms and large pool in Kata. Nice white and clear villa. Fully furnished
$667,106
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 982 m²
KAT6386: Luxurious villa located in a prestigious private complex, just a few minutes walk f…
$4,79M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Ideally suited for long-term residents…
$970,141
Villa 5 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 074 m²
Floor 1/3
To the sea 300 mAbout the complex:An exclusive estate on a picturesque hillside overlooking …
$2,03M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 796 m²
Floor 1/6
Round-trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who is it for: Perfectly suited for discerning buy…
$1,44M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
KAT5434: Oceanfront Villa A great ‘secret villa’ in its own private secure estate. Hidden aw…
$1,37M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 489 m²
Floor 1/2
Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who it’s for: Ideal choice for those who value lux…
$1,88M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 490 m²
Floor 1/3
To the sea 300 mAbout the complex:An exclusive estate on a picturesque hillside overlooking …
$736,176
Villa 5 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 792 m²
Floor 1/6
Round-trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who is it for: Perfectly suited for discerning buy…
$1,44M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/6
Round-trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who is it for: Perfectly suited for discerning buy…
$1,51M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
KAR6006: The villa with stylish furnishings and interior decoration. Original design, bright…
$571,718
Villa 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/2
500 meters to the sea, Ready for move-in, Fully furnished About the complex: This luxury res…
$1,61M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 847 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who's it for: Khram Villas – Karon is perfect for th…
$2,57M
