Villas for sale in Wichit, Thailand

31 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Perfect for discerning individuals who…
$2,04M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 230 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for discerning investors and lu…
$5,71M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 225 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for discerning investors and lu…
$5,71M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 743 m²
Floor 1/4
To the sea: 50 m, Guaranteed income: 3%, Reliable developer About the complex: Six luxurious…
$3,78M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 310 m²
PAN6744: Magnificent 3 bedroom house with sea views! This is a great option for your own hom…
$432,938
Villa 5 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 908 m²
Floor 1/4
To the sea: 50 m, Income guarantee: 3%, Reliable developerAbout the complex:Six luxurious co…
$3,80M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 316 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Perfect for discerning individuals who…
$2,04M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Ideal for: Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket is perfe…
$766,354
Villa 5 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 241 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for discerning investors and lu…
$5,71M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 320 m²
PAN5527: Villa from a reliable developer who has extensive experience in developing quality …
$1,37M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 550 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Ideal for: Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket is perfe…
$5,01M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 678 m²
PAN6517: This is one of the properties in Thailand, located on the high cape of Panwa, and f…
$2,18M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 600 m²
Floor 1/3
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it’s for: Ideally suited for those seeking a blend …
$5,14M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 275 m²
Floor 1/3
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it’s for: Ideally suited for those seeking a blend …
$5,74M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 874 m²
PAN5692: Traditions of Asian architecture are based on a rich lasting spiritual legacy. This…
$4,24M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 470 m²
PAN5782: The uniqueness of this gorgeous 4-bedroom villa is ideal combination of all five se…
$2,07M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 509 m²
Floor 1/3
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it’s for: Ideally suited for those seeking a blend …
$8,04M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 316 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Perfect for discerning individuals who…
$2,03M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 509 m²
PAN5528: Excellent Villa from a reliable developer who has extensive experience in developin…
$7,62M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 453 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Perfect for discerning individuals who…
$2,30M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 740 m²
PAN5531: The villa has been extensively modernized and refurbished in 2020. Maximum privacy …
$2,16M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 912 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Ideal for: Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket is perfe…
$3,01M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
PHU3989: Guaranteed privacy and convenient location is provided for you and your family. BEN…
$127,975
Villa 7 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 7 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Area 450 m²
PAN1375: Located in Panwa, this luxury villa has plenty of advantages of location: • Prestig…
$424,001
Villa 5 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 401 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for discerning investors and lu…
$6,93M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 060 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Ideal for: Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket is perfe…
$2,81M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 600 m²
Floor 1/3
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it’s for: Ideally suited for those seeking a blend …
$5,17M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 401 m²
Floor 1/3
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: Ideal for discerning investors and luxury co…
$6,74M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Ideal for: Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket is perfe…
$670,909
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Ideal for: Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket is perfe…
$674,506
Properties features in Wichit, Thailand

