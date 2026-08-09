Villas for sale in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

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Villas in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

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Ko Samui
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107 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
Anonymous! Presale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availab…
$289,110
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Anonymous! In a month, the sale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, chec…
$440,809
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Anonymous! In a month, the sale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, chec…
$414,880
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
Five bedroom Baan Kuno villa with stunning views. Modern design, comfort and privacy.
$1,68M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Baan Wok Tum, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Baan Wok Tum, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
2-Bedroom  – Tropical Modern Living Price: 6,290,000 THB (Approx. $176,120 USD) Fully furnis…
$176,120
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 490 m²
Discover European-inspired luxury and panoramic sea views in this brand-new Maenam pool vill…
$677,820
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 950 m²
Karpe Diem Villa, one of Thailand's unique boutique villas with the most breathtaking panora…
$2,39M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 450 m²
The villa is located on Koh Samui, in Bophut, and is a rare example of modern architecture. …
$928,600
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Baan Lamai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Baan Lamai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
Secluded luxury in Lamai, Koh Samui – this elegant 3‑bedroom villa offers the perfect blend …
$349,443
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Villa 4 bedrooms in ban bang raks, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
ban bang raks, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Floor 4/4
This is a fully furnished beautiful villa, located on the mountain with the wonderful view t…
$947,307
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Baan Wok Tum, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Baan Wok Tum, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Stylish 3-Bedroom – Warm, Natural Living 💰 Price: THB 7,390,000 (Approx. $206,695 USD) Desig…
$206,695
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern 3 Bedroom Pool Villa in Maenam / GREAT ROI  Discover a contemporary single-storey …
$180,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
Floor 5/1
Anonymous! In a month, the sale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, chec…
$431,310
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Anonymous! Presale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availab…
$449,727
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Anonymous! In a month, the sale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, chec…
$366,723
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is located right on the beach next to Chaweng Beach
$6,18M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 123 m²
Anonymous! Presale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availab…
$385,480
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Villa 1 bedroom in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Anonymous! Presale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availab…
$224,863
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
Anonymous! Presale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availab…
$256,987
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Surat Thani Province, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 188 m²
Floor 5/1
Anonymous! In a month, the sale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, chec…
$479,233
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Anonymous! In a month, the sale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, chec…
$429,696
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
Floor 5/1
Anonymous! In a month, the sale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, chec…
$415,335
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Surat Thani Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Three modern, seaview, pool villas located at the south of Koh Phangan. The Sansara Estat…
$440,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand We offer vi…
$358,017
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 m²
Our villa is beautifully equipped with everything you desire to make your family & friends h…
$757,150
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Amazing Residences located in the hills of Bangrak and offering 180 degrees of unparalleled …
$340,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 510 m²
A Beautiful tropical island sheltered in the crystal-clear waters of the gulf of Thailand wi…
$768,600
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Price - 13,000,000 - 15,000,000 THB   Luxury Villa Project is a private and exclusive …
$371,450
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Brand New Sea View Villas for Sale On Koh Samui at Chaweng Noi Sale price (!) 14.5 millio…
$414,300
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
This villa will be an ideal place for a luxurious island life for a large family, friendly c…
$1,57M
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Properties features in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
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