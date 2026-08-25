Villas for sale in Patong, Thailand

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Villas in Pa Tong, Thailand

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6 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 3
Ideally located on a peaceful hillside near Patong, Tri Trang, and Paradise beaches, offerin…
$1,01M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Exclusive collection of just 22 luxury private pool villas, perfectly positioned on a scenic…
$802 000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 467 m²
Floor 1/2
700 m to the seaAbout the complex:This exclusive complex includes 26 villas with 2, 3, 4, an…
$1,05M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 354 m²
Floor 1/2
To the sea 700 mAbout the complex:The exclusive complex includes 26 villas with 2, 3, 4 and …
$1,05M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 355 m²
Floor 1/2
To the sea 700 mAbout the complex:The exclusive complex includes 26 villas with 2, 3, 4 and …
$1,31M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 398 m²
Floor 1/2
To the sea 700 mAbout the complex:The exclusive complex includes 26 villas with 2, 3, 4 and …
$1,77M
Leave a request
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