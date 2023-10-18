Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Patong
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Patong, Thailand

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Patong, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 467 m²
PAT6502: Luxury villa for sale, located in a guarded complex on a hillside overlooking the A…
€1,35M
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Patong, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 420 m²
PAT6697: From the moment you enter this four-bedroom property you know, you are in for a spe…
€1,53M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir