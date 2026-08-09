Villas for sale in Kathu, Thailand

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Villas in Kathu, Thailand

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Patong
6
Pa Tong
6
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56 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 3
Ideally located on a peaceful hillside near Patong, Tri Trang, and Paradise beaches, offerin…
$1,01M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 548 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern luxury pool villas in the prestigious Kamala area, surrounded by tropical greenery an…
$1,12M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Located in a quiet residential area just minutes from Kamala Beach, this property is a beaut…
$690,435
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Located in the hills of Kamala, this 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom pool villa offers refined tropica…
$750,735
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
This newly constructed modern-style pool villa in Kathu offers a rare combination of spaciou…
$1,02M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 1
41 luxury villas in one of Phuket’s most prestigious areas — Kamala Beach, within the unique…
$1,19M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Exclusive villa with waterfall and panoramic sea viewsKey characteristics🌅 Panoramic sea vie…
$14,90M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive gated community of 15 private smart villas with tropical design, EV-ready systems,…
$578,000
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 4 920 m²
Baan Banyan - luxury villa with panoramic sea views on Cape Kamala, Millionaire's MileBaan B…
$15,00M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Discover the ultimate in tropical luxury living at Botanica MontAzure – a prestigious new vi…
$1,17M
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Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Exclusive collection of just 22 luxury private pool villas, perfectly positioned on a scenic…
$802,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 454 m²
Nestled in the serene enclave of Kamala, Phuket, Botanica MontAzure presents an exclusive co…
$1,60M
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Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a modern two-storey villa in a new complex. The perfect combination of urban comfor…
$399,000
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 050 m²
Floor 1/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The perfect choice for those look…
$2,12M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuke…
$707,655
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/4
Full furnishings, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:A masterpiece of modern Asian architectu…
$5,96M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 8 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 610 m²
Floor 1/4
Full furnishings, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:A masterpiece of modern Asian architectu…
$7,45M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 341 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Layalina Hill Villas is the perfect c…
$682,329
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 923 m²
Floor 1/4
Full furnishings, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:A masterpiece of modern Asian architectu…
$5,74M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 401 m²
Floor 1/2
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who it's for: An ideal choice for those seeking a combina…
$2,17M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 341 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Layalina Hill Villas is the perfect c…
$685,987
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/4
Full furnishings, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:A masterpiece of modern Asian architectu…
$5,89M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 354 m²
Floor 1/2
To the sea 700 mAbout the complex:The exclusive complex includes 26 villas with 2, 3, 4 and …
$1,05M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 050 m²
Floor 1/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The perfect choice for those look…
$2,12M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 800 m²
Floor 1/3
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Luxury villas offer a unique combination of comfort and pr…
$4,27M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/3
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The villas offer 5 bedrooms, including a large master bedr…
$1,30M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 148 m²
Floor 1/3
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Luxury villas offer a unique combination of comfort and pr…
$4,77M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 646 m²
Floor 1/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The perfect choice for those look…
$953,802
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Floor 1/4
Full furnishings, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:A masterpiece of modern Asian architectu…
$5,89M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 156 m²
Floor 1/2
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who it's for: An ideal choice for those seeking a combina…
$2,07M
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Properties features in Kathu, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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