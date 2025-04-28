Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Sakhu, Thailand

Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* For whom it suits: Orienna Azure Villas are ideal fo…
$559,697
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 314 m²
NAT6785: Brand new complex of villas located just 10 minutes from Phuket Airport and 3 kilom…
$424,266
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 556 m²
Floor 1/4
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: Phuvista Villas Naithon is ideal for those …
$1,34M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 414 m²
Floor 1/1
Ready to goAbout the complex:Exclusive estate in a closed area with 7 luxury villas, each wi…
$537,409
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/2
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who it's for: This project is ideal for those seeking luxu…
$950,858
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 182 m²
NYG6080: ONLY ONE VILLA LEFT! This is a new development of 14 contemporary and luxurious 2 &…
$259,872
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: This project is perfect for those who…
$843,111
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
Floor 1/3
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: This project is ideal for those who seek a …
$641,945
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/1
Roundtrip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for those seeking luxurious an…
$612,222
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Floor 1/2
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who it's for: This project is ideal for those seeking luxu…
$1,76M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: This project is perfect for those who…
$973,055
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* For whom it suits: Orienna Azure Villas are ideal fo…
$556,712
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/3
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Ideal for: The Phuvista Villas Naithon project is …
$694,598
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/4
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: Phuvista Villas Naithon is ideal for those …
$883,412
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 448 m²
Floor 1/2
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who will benefit: Ideal for those who value luxury…
$917,672
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 448 m²
Floor 1/2
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who will benefit: Ideal for those who value luxury…
$913,578
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villas 600 meters from the beach Design 20 EXCCLUSIVEVILIVEL, 10, an accessible…
$1,93M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
NAT5569: A glorious residence is located just a few minutes away of walking distance from th…
$1,89M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/1
Ready to goAbout the complex:Exclusive estate in a closed area with 7 luxury villas, each wi…
$379,867
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 585 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas on the island of Phuket! This is an ideal ch…
$1,66M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
NYG6758: Magnificent house with a large area for sale, which is a combination of modern styl…
$191,604
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 2
Exquisite villas with a convenient location!An attractive investment property!Perfect for bo…
$1,57M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: This project is perfect for those who…
$1,72M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 585 m²
Floor 1/2
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who will benefit: Ideal for those who value luxury…
$1,19M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Area 800 m²
LAY5504: This villa with 7 bedrooms set in tropical greenery is sure to satisfy and impress …
$3,69M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Ready to Move InAbout the Complex:An exclusive estate within a gated community featuring 7 l…
$253,620
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 194 m²
NAT6581: A new project of cozy villas within only 2 km to the beach of Nai Ton. The complex …
$266,842
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 388 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: This project is ideal for those who a…
$773,816
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
NYG4969: This beautiful Nai Yang house is part of a small estate and located only 800m from …
$233,885
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villas 600 meters from the beach Design 20 EXCCLUSIVEVILIVEL, 10, an accessible…
$866,464
