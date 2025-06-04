Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Thailand
  Pa Khlok
  Residential
  Villa

Villas for sale in Pa Khlok, Thailand

110 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 549 m²
EAS21780 This is the villa project in the Eastern Part of Phuket. This area prices ha…
$993,276
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 424 m²
EAS21779 The projects on the East part of Phuket are quite rare, so the area stays ca…
$852,689
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/1
Roundtrip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for those seeking luxurious an…
$516,643
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 566 m²
AOP21775 This is a stunning villa close to the seashore and with beautiful sea view. …
$761,002
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 525 m²
Luxury villa in the famous residential complex THE OZONE LUXURY VILLAS, located in Bang Tao.…
$1,48M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 887 m²
CAP6228 The real heritage of this luxury villa is its unique view from the panoramic …
$10,36M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for investors and families s…
$141,788
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Floor 1/1
Full furnishings, Reliable developerAbout the complex:The project includes 47 unique units o…
$726,459
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The T Forest project is perfect for el…
$344,142
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 709 m²
Floor 1/1
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The ideal choice for those who st…
$1,44M
Villa 1 bedroom in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
KOH22383 Enjoy the intimate tropical sanctuary crafted to showcase nothing but the fi…
$274,756
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The T Forest project is perfect for el…
$516,356
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: This project is ideal for those who a…
$625,712
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/2
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for investors and families s…
$187,420
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
Floor 1/3
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: This project is ideal for those who seek a …
$641,945
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for investors and familie…
$139,846
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique investment opportunity: luxury villas with magnificent sea views!Just a few minutes…
$629,666
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!* Who is it for: An ideal choice for those seeking a c…
$344,127
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa in a picturesque area of ​​Phuket, where el…
$1,13M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 280 m²
Floor 1/3
Distance to the sea: 50 m, Reliable Developer About the Complex: The project has been design…
$7,94M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 7 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 525 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!* Who is it for: An ideal choice for those seeking a c…
$373,131
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 625 m²
Floor 1/2
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Ideal For: The Botanica Ocean Valley Villas project is pe…
$2,03M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 341 m²
Floor 1/2
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Ideal For: The Botanica Ocean Valley Villas project is pe…
$4,09M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The T Forest project is perfect for el…
$573,761
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 388 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: This project is ideal for those who a…
$773,816
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 625 m²
Floor 1/2
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Ideal For: The Botanica Ocean Valley Villas project is pe…
$2,28M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!* Suitable for: Ideal for investors, families with chi…
$134,316
Villa 8 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 8 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 3 820 m²
Floor 1/3
To the sea: 50 m, Reliable developerAbout the complex:The project was designed by the world'…
$17,88M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 473 m²
Floor 1/1
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The ideal choice for those who st…
$967,571
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 950 m²
Floor 1/2
100 meters to the sea, Guaranteed income, Fully furnished, Reliable developerAbout the compl…
$4,41M
Properties features in Pa Khlok, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
