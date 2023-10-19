Villas for sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Floor 2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 492 square meters, the living area of the house i…
€240,434
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Floor 2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 380 square meters, the living area of the house i…
€204,285
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Floor 2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 260 square meters, the living area of the house i…
€165,950
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Floor 2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 244 square meters, the living area of the house i…
€160,547
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Floor 2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 383 square meters, the living area of the house i…
€205,443
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Floor 2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 260 square meters, the living area of the house i…
€180,052
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Floor 2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 200 square meters, the living area of the house i…
€152,862
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 497 m²
Floor 1/2
New high-quality villas for sale in a unique location. Quick access to the highway, Pattaya …
€743,825
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 302 m²
Floor 1/2
New high-quality villas for sale in a unique location. Quick access to the highway, Pattaya …
€362,159
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 302 m²
Floor 1/2
New high-quality villas for sale in a unique location. Quick access to the highway, Pattaya …
€362,803
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 302 m²
Floor 1/2
New high-quality villas for sale in a unique location. Quick access to the highway, Pattaya …
€343,654
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 302 m²
Floor 1/2
New high-quality villas for sale in a unique location. Quick access to the highway, Pattaya …
€337,145
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€404,158
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with surveillance security system, with parking in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with surveillance security system, with parking
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
€145,745
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
€220,157
Villa 3 room villa in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Village Pattaya, Huay Yai - The Largest Luxury Brand New Pool Villa Project in Pattay…
€453,102
Villa 9 room villa in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 9 room villa
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 400 m²
Most Luxurious Villa for Sale in Pattaya Spectacular discount from 200 m to 160 m THB. S…
€4,14M
Villa 3 room villa in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 040 m²
Fantastic Offer for This Luxurious Pool Villa in Na Jomtien Area Special offer for a 3 be…
€426,176

