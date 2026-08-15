Villas for sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

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Villas in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

;
Pattaya City
42
Nong Prue
7
Bang Lamung
4
Bang Sare
4
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141 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in mab fakthxng, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
mab fakthxng, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Floor 1/1
House in the popular village of Baan Dusit Pattaya - 1. On the territory: outdoor pool, terr…
$404,718
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Villa in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa
Huai Yai, Thailand
$362,475
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/1
Cozy one-storey house for sale in Raviporn City Home Village, East Pattaya Raviporn City Hom…
$355,351
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villas with swimming pool for the life you dreamed of. Layan Bangsare Beach is a l…
$423,842
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/1
1-storey Villa with 4 bedrooms and a large swimming pool, large living room, garden. The lar…
$1,15M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas with high yield potential in North Pattaya! It…
$261,205
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 393 m²
Floor 2/2
Amber with 3 bedrooms, all with bathrooms, less means more, where comfort is combined with c…
$885,042
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Villa in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa
Pattaya City, Thailand
Urgent sale of villa in Pattaya 🔥 Exclusive offer! The owner is returning to his home count…
$222,989
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Pong, Thailand
Villa
Pong, Thailand
Experience the epitome of luxury living in this stunning new villa in Bang Lamung, Chonburi.…
$710,592
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
Floor 2/2
2-storey Villa with 5 bedrooms and a large pool, a large living room, a garden, as well as a…
$2,49M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa with 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, Huge private pool, private area of 1600 sq.m
$845,015
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Villa in Bang Sare, Thailand
Villa
Bang Sare, Thailand
$333,398
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a one-storey house in a popular village. The house has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, …
$577,724
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa with swimming pool for sale under reconstruction. Central Park 4 is located on Tungklo…
$444,300
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
One-storey 2-bedroom House near The Maple Pattaya Beach is a residential villa complex offer…
$255,728
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
$816,107
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Villa in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa
Nong Prue, Thailand
2-story pool villa, total area 402 sq.m, with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, parking for two ca…
$505,442
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Chak Ngaeo, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Chak Ngaeo, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
One-storey villa with swimming pool and garden in Garden Villa - 9 in Huay Yai district. The…
$618,195
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Villa in Ban Chak Ngaeo, Thailand
Villa
Ban Chak Ngaeo, Thailand
Very well-kept, furnished, and cozy two-bedroom villa. A spacious terrace, a functional kitc…
$58,869
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Villa
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Experience elevated living in Rong Po with this newly built modern villa, thoughtfully desig…
$150,342
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
House in Thai Charming Home, Pattaya Spacious two-storey house with a total area of 250 m2 o…
$260,176
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
The LAKE is a modern cottage village, which is located on a huge plot of land of 185,000 squ…
$338,006
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Villa 4 bedrooms in mab fakthxng, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
mab fakthxng, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 2/2
2-storey house in the popular village of Baan Dusit Pattaya - 1 on a huge territory of 1400 …
$398,491
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Villa in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa
Pattaya City, Thailand
Brand new Pool Villa for Rent in Pattaya city! 2 mins to Soi Baukao 5mins to Central Festiva…
$4,460
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa
Nong Prue, Thailand
STOP SCROLLING — THIS IS THE DEAL YOU WERE WAITING FOR. If you want a villa in Pattaya that…
$222,989
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern furnished villa with swimming pool for sale in Panalee Banna Village, Huai Yai, Patta…
$489,219
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa with swimming pool in Hansa Paradise Hill, Pattaya This modern villa is a ready-made s…
$573,721
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
Parkside Pool Villas is an exclusive project of 25 private houses near Mabprachan Lake, crea…
$618,195
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/2
$618,195
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Villa in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa
Pattaya City, Thailand
$1,66M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Properties features in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

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