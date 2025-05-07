Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Nong Prue, Thailand

7 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas with high yield potential in North Pattaya! …
$261,205
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas with high yield potential in North Pattaya! …
$267,141
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas with high yield potential in North Pattaya! …
$279,014
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the best of Pattaya living in this stunning 3 bedroom villa, ready to move in, lo…
$168,108
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/2
Enjoy luxurious living in Pattaya, Thailand’s bustling east coast. This stunning new villa i…
$152,358
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in stylish villas with a choice of: private pool or private g…
$173,114
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 402 m²
Floor 2/2
2-story pool villa, total area 402 sq.m, with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, parking for two ca…
$536,354
