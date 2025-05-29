Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

11 properties total found
Villa in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villas in an eco-collection with a built-in system " Smart House " Villa in an eco-locatio…
$612,601
Villa 4 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
PHU3319 This 2-storey 4 bedroom family house located near British International Schoo…
$368,890
Villa in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
premium villas near the international school. Stylish villas that are perfect for personal…
$791,047
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 585 m²
In complex: the project occupies a plot of land of 7   629 square meters ( 4.8 paradise ). I…
$700,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailan…
$520,409
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Characteristic of the property: luxury villas, the location of which enables you to achieve …
$700,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Characteristic of the property: luxury villas, the location of which enables you to achieve …
$305,000
Villa in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Modern villas with eco concept The new complex of modern villas consists of hotel and resi…
$426,184
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Japanese style villas next to the sea A new set of villas with 3 bedrooms, pools and a gar…
$542,388
Villa 4 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
luxurious villas in the modern style of premium class between Surin and Bang Tao! details …
$1,02M
