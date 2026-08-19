Villas for sale in Bang Sare, Thailand

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Villas in Bang Sare, Thailand

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4 properties total found
Villa in Bang Sare, Thailand
Villa
Bang Sare, Thailand
4-storey villa with 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms 4 parking spaces, and a pool on the roof in an e…
$870,354
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villas with swimming pool for the life you dreamed of. Layan Bangsare Beach is a l…
$423,842
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villas with swimming pool for the life you dreamed of. Layan Bangsare Beach is a l…
$508,343
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa in Bang Sare, Thailand
Villa
Bang Sare, Thailand
$331,520
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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