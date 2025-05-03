Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Villa
  5. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Thailand

Phuket
9
Ko Samui
84
Phuket Province
2046
Choeng Thale
722
13 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Villa for Sale with Pool Introducing a two-story villa with a pool in the secured villa c…
$542,131
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Baan Plai Laem, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Baan Plai Laem, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
This dream beach villa is located right by the sea on the famous Play Laem Beach. The villa …
$1,29M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Villa Suksan for Sale! Thai Bali-style 2-bedroom pool villa nestled between Chalong, Nai …
$328,241
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 527 m²
? Luxurious 4 Bedroom Pool Villa at Botanica Modern Loft I Discover the epitome of mode…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxurious and luminous, this villa with a pool near Rawai aterfront is an absolute gem. Situ…
$614,988
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Perfect Family Home Awaits You! Welcome to this luxurious residence where every detail is…
$410,714
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Villa with pool, furniture and garage in a gated complex  Baan Dusit Pattaya is a large c…
$169,791
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
The villa is ready to move in!  Baan Dusit Pattaya is a large cottage complex ("Russian vil…
$152,890
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Baan Lamai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Baan Lamai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is of superb quality - from the materials to the technical solutions which are few…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
A new villa with a pool in an excellent location near golf courses and picturesque lakes. Th…
$1,24M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 2
VILLAS IN PHUKET FOR LIVING AND INVESTMENT! A complex of 35 modern villas with a swimming…
$467,243
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Discover this spacious villa conveniently situated near the Blue Tree aquapark and the promi…
$437,044
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Mon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Mon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale a premium villa in Balinese style under construction in our new project on…
$565,000
Leave a request

