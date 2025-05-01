Villas for sale in Rawai, Thailand

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa in Rawai – the epitome of luxurious life in Phuket!Luxury private villa in o…
$1,10M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
NAI2539: This House is located in quiet area near to Rawai and Nai Harn.5mins to Nai harn be…
$653,491
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 340 m²
RAW5261: This Resort & Residence offers a luxury boutique hotel experience in the peaceful S…
$683,873
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
RAW5209: This two-story villa in the luxury class Balinese style located 70 meters from the …
$752,260
Villa 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 469 m²
Floor 1/1
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Modern villas are located in the south of Phuket and are d…
$564,929
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 272 m²
Floor 1/1
Income guarantee, Full furnishingsAbout the complex:On private territory with security and v…
$520,077
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 527 m²
Floor 1/2
Ready to go, Reliable developerAbout the complex:Luxury Thai-Bali villas with private pools …
$834,577
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Ready to Move In, Fully FurnishedAbout the Complex:The villas are decorated in an Asian styl…
$434,828
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Floor 1/1
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those seeking luxury an…
$497,655
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
CHA4108: Rawai Private Thai Style Pool Villa 3 miniutes from 5 YAK ChalongLand 1740 sqm.( 1 …
$410,324
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
RAW5671: Modern and spacious villa in a secured and gated project. The complex is situated b…
$376,130
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 313 m²
Floor 1/1
Fully Furnished About the Complex: Exclusive villas with 4-3 bedrooms, each with its own poo…
$430,845
Villa 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/1
Income guarantee, Full furnishingsAbout the complex:On private territory with security and v…
$320,972
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 616 m²
Floor 1/2
Ready to goAbout the complex:The project includes 5 buildings and 20 units, offering high-qu…
$1,24M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor 1/1
Fully Furnished, Income Guarantee About the Complex: An exclusive collection of 8 villas wit…
$448,005
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 571 m²
Floor 1/2
Ready to go, Reliable developerAbout the complex:Luxury Thai-Bali villas with private pools …
$647,836
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
NAI5461: Amazing 2 bedroom Villa2 bedrooms villa with a private pool and garden. Villa has t…
$240,450
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
Floor 1/1
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Modern villas are located in the south of Phuket and are d…
$792,126
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 1/1
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Wonderful villas with private pool in the quiet area of Ra…
$309,103
Villa 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/1
Income guarantee, Full furnishingsAbout the complex:On private territory with security and v…
$287,550
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 294 m²
RAW6638: A luxurious villa on the shores of the Andaman Sea embodies the dream of a paradise…
$490,118
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 310 m²
RAW5296: Beach-front contemporary villa with direct access to Friendship beach in Rawai, Phu…
$1,20M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 210 m²
RAW5637: 6 private pool villas are located 450 meters from Rawai Beach and 700 meters from Y…
$410,050
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 353 m²
Floor 1/1
Income Guarantee About the Complex: The Canal Village concept provides a sense of freshness …
$1,16M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
Floor 1/1
Full furnishings, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The exclusive collection of 8 villas wit…
$647,643
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 664 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it’s for: Perfect for those seeking a combinatio…
$1,38M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
RAW3596: Price reduced from 12,5 to 10.99 Baht! The charming architecture of the new elite c…
$300,818
Villa 7 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 7 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 956 m²
Floor 1/2
Ready to goAbout the complex:The project includes 5 buildings and 20 units, offering high-qu…
$1,03M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 420 m²
NAI6314: This fantastic four bedroom villa. The villa is made in the classic European style,…
$875,357
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 596 m²
Floor 1/2
Ready to go, Reliable developerAbout the complex:Luxury Thai-Bali villas with private pools …
$1,23M
