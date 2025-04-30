Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Choeng Thale, Thailand

722 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 547 m²
Floor 1/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those who appreciate th…
$1,93M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 533 m²
LAY6673: The new project of luxury villas is located on the top of a hill in the Layan Beach…
$1,17M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 281 m²
Floor 1/1
Full Furnishing About the Complex: The complex consists of 15 villas in Thai-Balinese style …
$1,45M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 266 m²
BAN4500: The combination of contemporary style, comfort, and home atmosphere. BENEFITS OF LO…
$430,840
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 587 m²
Floor 1/1
To the sea: 150 m, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Phuket's secluded bay is home to 37 pri…
$2,88M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Floor 1/2
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: Ideal for those looking for modern, eco-frie…
$735,532
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
1700 m to the sea, Ready to move in, Fully furnishedAbout the complex:A luxurious resort loc…
$1,39M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 810 m²
Floor 1/2
To the sea 2000 m, Ready to go, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Luxury villas from 400 m² …
$2,56M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
Luxury villa in the prestigious HIGHLAND PARK complex, located in the Bang Tao area.Excellen…
$1,59M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/1
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The complex includes 71 private villas surrounded by 24-ho…
$438,631
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 393 m²
Floor 1/3
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who it’s for: Marquis Estates is the perfect solution for …
$733,231
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 887 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Isola Palms Phuket is ideal for those …
$1,69M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 886 m²
Floor 1/1
To the sea: 150 m, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Phuket's secluded bay is home to 37 pri…
$3,78M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Floor 1/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$438,761
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 907 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest in luxury villas in the prestigious area of ​​Bang Tao! Income from 7%!This is a grea…
$2,23M
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
BAN5559: To buy villa in Phuket with a private swimming pool is possible at Bangtao beach, w…
$134,039
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/1
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The complex includes 71 private villas surrounded by 24-ho…
$372,615
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/2
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: An ideal choice for those who crave a luxur…
$2,41M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 431 m²
Floor 1/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* About the project: The Momentum — is an innovative pr…
$669,928
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 431 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The Urban Scapes Layan – Phase 2 proje…
$653,180
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 391 m²
BAN5984: A luxurious, tropical villa moments away from the beach is an attractive purchase f…
$954,687
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Floor 1/1
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The complex includes 71 private villas surrounded by 24-ho…
$422,256
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!* Who it's for: An ideal solution for those seeking a …
$255,451
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Ideal for: Perfect for families seeking luxurious an…
$571,178
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 343 m²
Floor 1/1
Free Round-trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it's for: Perfect for those seeking a combination o…
$718,306
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Our tricks: a team of designers with international names; a unique modern tropical design wi…
$903,405
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 137 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is for: Perfect for those who appreciate a lu…
$4,46M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfect for those who seek luxurious …
$767,358
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 142 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is for: Perfect for those who appreciate a lu…
$3,79M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 m²
Floor 1/2
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who it’s for: Ideal for those seeking luxury and tranquil…
$774,226
Leave a request

