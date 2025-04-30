Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Pattaya City, Thailand

11 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
ID PT 1006Villa townhouses Maxx Villa with swimming pool 2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsMAXX PATTAYA…
$140,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 339 m²
Floor 2/2
New pool villas from 3-5 bedrooms from 19.9 M to 32 M baht, area size from 297 to 573 sqm, o…
$786,453
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest in ultra-modern luxury housing!Distance to the beach: only 1.8 km to Naklua Beach, ma…
$215,890
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
New modern pool villa on Pratumnak Hill, 5 minutes walk from the beach. 6 bedrooms, 7 bat…
$1,09M
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 750 m²
Floor 3/3
New 3-story 750 sqm ultra-modern pool Villa with 5 bedrooms, high-end European and outdoor s…
$2,52M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in this stunning new villa in Pattaya, Thailand. Lo…
$856,503
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in this stunning new villa in Pattaya, Thailand. Th…
$897,311
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Villa with pool, furniture and garage in a gated complex  Baan Dusit Pattaya is a large c…
$169,791
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest in ultra-modern luxury housing!Distance to the beach: only 1.8 km to Naklua Beach, ma…
$162,361
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
The villa is ready to move in!  Baan Dusit Pattaya is a large cottage complex ("Russian vil…
$152,890
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 431 m²
Floor 2/2
The pool villa have 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 3 living rooms, and 2 kitchens. Fully furnished…
$642,919
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

