Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Villa
  5. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Villas for sale in Thailand

;
Phuket
8
Ko Samui
88
Phuket Province
1854
Chon Buri Province
141
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a villa in the prestigious resort area of Laguna / Bang Tao, within a gated residen…
$4,17M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 684 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale luxury villa with designer repair area of 684 sq.m. The villa is located in an exce…
$2,15M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 735 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a beautiful villa with designer repair area of 735 sq.m. The villa is located in an…
$1,69M
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuke…
$707,655
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 705 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa for sale with designer renovation area of 705 sq.m. The villa is located in an …
$2,08M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go