UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Thailand
Residential
Phuket
Villas
Villas for sale in Phuket, Thailand
Kathu
8
Villa
Clear all
1 186 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
4
507 m²
RESALE. Just above Kata Bay, with stunning views over sandy beaches and the ocean beyond, su…
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
5
7
681 m²
RESALE. A modern and very spacious family home with 2 kitchens, outdoor barbeque area, full …
€894,291
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
4
4
296 m²
RESALE. Set high on this exclusive estate, offering stunning views of the luxurious landscap…
€689,881
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
4
5
260 m²
RESALE. On a hill hidden behind 3 metre walls and overlooking Patong Bay, close enough to fu…
€769,136
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
39 385 m²
OFFPLAN. Not just another pool villa … this is the home you’ve been looking for, set in a gr…
€751,702
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
4
6
74 121 m²
RESALE. Price reduced from THB118M to THB98.5M! Luxury island living in a stunning villa wit…
€2,53M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
27 410 m²
OFFPLAN. Thoughtfully crafted contemporary architecture with sleek lines, offering a seamles…
€528,143
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
309 m²
COMPLETED. A brand-new pool villa, completed in September 2023, 150 metres away from Saiyuan…
€346,111
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
3
2
196 m²
RESALE. Renovated in 2023, this fully-furnished Balinese-style pool villa is only 2.5 km or …
€447,145
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
232 m²
OFFPLAN. One villa already completed and available for resale. Comfortable, quality family h…
€242,736
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Phuket, Thailand
3
2
172 m²
2
Our homes provide access to various types of training, including medical courses, spa treatm…
€228,652
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Phuket, Thailand
4
2
301 m²
1
📊 A great option for real estate for life or for rent in Phuket 🌊 A complex of private vill…
€183,544
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket, Thailand
4
428 m²
The villa project is located in the elite quarter of Cheong taley. In such promising areas, …
€918,700
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Phuket, Thailand
4
2
370 m²
2
Villa on Bang Tao is an ideal place for those looking for a secluded and comfortable vacatio…
€590,990
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
4
6
OFFPLAN. A luxurious pool villa that expertly combines contemporary features with the classi…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
7
7
850 m²
RESALE. Three separate villas within a 2,400 sqm plot within a tranquil hillside estate, ove…
€2,04M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
602 m²
OFFPLAN. An authentic hi-end tropical living experience combining a unique modern villa desi…
€1,41M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
226 m²
OFFPLAN. On a gentle hillside, surrounded by mountain views, nestled in a secluded but not i…
€362,827
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
4
5
512 m²
OFFPLAN. Where nature and luxury blend to provide the perfect balance of seclusion and acces…
€740,984
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
256 m²
OFFPLAN. Show unit completed! Located in the quiet neighborhood of Nai Thon, less than 5 min…
€355,161
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
4
5
60 736 m²
OFFPLAN. Boasting a view of the sea, nestled in serene solitude, unobstructed and unseen by …
€1,19M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
237 m²
RESALE. In a tranquil area, conveniently located for local amenities and facilities around t…
€373,972
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
350 m²
OFFPLAN. An integrated contemporary home that will last through the generations, featuring t…
€530,851
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
25 437 m²
OFFPLAN. Construction to start September 2023. Location plays a vital role in the appeal of …
€499,938
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
305 m²
OFFPLAN. Drenched in natural light and surrounded by nature, conveniently near UWC, the beac…
€554,716
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
333 m²
OFFPLAN. Show villa will be completed January 2024. In a prime area of Pasak, one of the hot…
€597,897
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
370 m²
OFFPLAN. Timeless elegance and personality in this tastefully decorated home within a resort…
€780,468
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
5
4
646 m²
OFFPLAN. A perfect blend of modern style and classic elegance for a luxury tropical lifestyl…
€1,02M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
5
6
385 m²
RESALE. Within a gated community with concierge, management office and gardening/pool mainte…
€499,938
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
420 m²
UNDER CONSTRUCTION. To be completed end of 2023. Boutique villas on a peaceful hillside in o…
€871,688
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Properties features in Phuket, Thailand
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL