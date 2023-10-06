Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Phuket
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Phuket, Thailand

Kathu
8
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 186 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 507 m²
RESALE. Just above Kata Bay, with stunning views over sandy beaches and the ocean beyond, su…
€1,15M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 681 m²
RESALE. A modern and very spacious family home with 2 kitchens, outdoor barbeque area, full …
€894,291
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
RESALE. Set high on this exclusive estate, offering stunning views of the luxurious landscap…
€689,881
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
RESALE. On a hill hidden behind 3 metre walls and overlooking Patong Bay, close enough to fu…
€769,136
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 39 385 m²
OFFPLAN. Not just another pool villa … this is the home you’ve been looking for, set in a gr…
€751,702
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 74 121 m²
RESALE. Price reduced from THB118M to THB98.5M! Luxury island living in a stunning villa wit…
€2,53M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 27 410 m²
OFFPLAN. Thoughtfully crafted contemporary architecture with sleek lines, offering a seamles…
€528,143
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
COMPLETED. A brand-new pool villa, completed in September 2023, 150 metres away from Saiyuan…
€346,111
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
RESALE. Renovated in 2023, this fully-furnished Balinese-style pool villa is only 2.5 km or …
€447,145
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
OFFPLAN. One villa already completed and available for resale. Comfortable, quality family h…
€242,736
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
Our homes provide access to various types of training, including medical courses, spa treatm…
€228,652
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 301 m²
Number of floors 1
📊 A great option for real estate for life or for rent in Phuket 🌊 A complex of private vill…
€183,544
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 428 m²
The villa project is located in the elite quarter of Cheong taley. In such promising areas, …
€918,700
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa on Bang Tao is an ideal place for those looking for a secluded and comfortable vacatio…
€590,990
Villa 4 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
OFFPLAN. A luxurious pool villa that expertly combines contemporary features with the classi…
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 850 m²
RESALE. Three separate villas within a 2,400 sqm plot within a tranquil hillside estate, ove…
€2,04M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 602 m²
OFFPLAN. An authentic hi-end tropical living experience combining a unique modern villa desi…
€1,41M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
OFFPLAN. On a gentle hillside, surrounded by mountain views, nestled in a secluded but not i…
€362,827
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 512 m²
OFFPLAN. Where nature and luxury blend to provide the perfect balance of seclusion and acces…
€740,984
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
OFFPLAN. Show unit completed! Located in the quiet neighborhood of Nai Thon, less than 5 min…
€355,161
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 60 736 m²
OFFPLAN. Boasting a view of the sea, nestled in serene solitude, unobstructed and unseen by …
€1,19M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
RESALE. In a tranquil area, conveniently located for local amenities and facilities around t…
€373,972
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, new building, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
OFFPLAN. An integrated contemporary home that will last through the generations, featuring t…
€530,851
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 25 437 m²
OFFPLAN. Construction to start September 2023. Location plays a vital role in the appeal of …
€499,938
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
OFFPLAN. Drenched in natural light and surrounded by nature, conveniently near UWC, the beac…
€554,716
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
OFFPLAN. Show villa will be completed January 2024. In a prime area of Pasak, one of the hot…
€597,897
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
OFFPLAN. Timeless elegance and personality in this tastefully decorated home within a resort…
€780,468
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 646 m²
OFFPLAN. A perfect blend of modern style and classic elegance for a luxury tropical lifestyl…
€1,02M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 385 m²
RESALE. Within a gated community with concierge, management office and gardening/pool mainte…
€499,938
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
UNDER CONSTRUCTION. To be completed end of 2023. Boutique villas on a peaceful hillside in o…
€871,688

Properties features in Phuket, Thailand

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir