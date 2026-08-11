Villas for sale in Ko Samui, Thailand

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Villas in Ko Samui, Thailand

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92 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
Anonymous! Presale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availab…
$289,110
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Anonymous! Presale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availab…
$449,727
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern 3 Bedroom Pool Villa in Maenam / GREAT ROI  Discover a contemporary single-storey …
$180,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
Anonymous! Presale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availab…
$256,987
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Villa 4 bedrooms in ban bang raks, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
ban bang raks, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Floor 4/4
This is a fully furnished beautiful villa, located on the mountain with the wonderful view t…
$947,307
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Anonymous! In a month, the sale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, chec…
$440,809
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Anonymous! In a month, the sale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, chec…
$366,723
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Anonymous! In a month, the sale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, chec…
$429,696
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Anonymous! In a month, the sale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, chec…
$414,880
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Villa 1 bedroom in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Anonymous! Presale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availab…
$224,863
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
Five bedroom Baan Kuno villa with stunning views. Modern design, comfort and privacy.
$1,68M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 490 m²
Discover European-inspired luxury and panoramic sea views in this brand-new Maenam pool vill…
$677,820
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Baan Lamai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Baan Lamai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
Secluded luxury in Lamai, Koh Samui – this elegant 3‑bedroom villa offers the perfect blend …
$349,443
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 123 m²
Anonymous! Presale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availab…
$385,480
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
Floor 5/1
Anonymous! In a month, the sale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, chec…
$415,335
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
Floor 5/1
Anonymous! In a month, the sale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, chec…
$431,310
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
Stunningly designed luxury villa with private pool. The villa features spacious living space…
$714,300
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Beautiful 2-bedroom villa with swimming pool in Bophut area We present you a unique opportu…
$205,700
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Villa is a contemporarily designed ocean front property, located on the Plai Leam peninsula …
$960,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Brand New Sea View Villas for Sale On Koh Samui at Chaweng Noi Sale price (!) 14.5 millio…
$414,300
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 450 m²
The villa is located on Koh Samui, in Bophut, and is a rare example of modern architecture. …
$928,600
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
You will have the chance to observe the daily life of 21 elephants in freedom on a plot of m…
$328,570
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand We offer vi…
$358,017
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
The villa has an unbeatable position offering incredible close ocean views of world-famous C…
$708,600
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Cozy 3 Bedroom villa with amazing sunset views   Villa has 2 floors with 3 Bedroom  …
$557,140
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Sensational Sea View   Get lost in the rhythm of the sea, as the rolling waves wash ov…
$502,570
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
This beautiful villa is fully equipped and has 300 square meters, 4 bedrooms with exquisite …
$828,600
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Colonial style villa with a beautifully manicured park We present to you a magnificent colo…
$685,700
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 7 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
This luxury 7-bedroom villa with spectacular sea views is located in the prestigious Bophut …
$700,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Located in Bophut Area, Beachfront Baan Fisherman offers air-conditioned accommodation with …
$1,11M
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Properties features in Ko Samui, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
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