Villas for sale in Ko Samui, Thailand

4 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Three modern, seaview, pool villas located at the south of Koh Phangan. The Sansara Estat…
€415,162
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
ZEN VILLAS - premium villas on Srithanu,  Koh Phangan.  We are the owners. All details on r…
€412,331
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
€533,106
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,21M

Mir