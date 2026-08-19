Villas for sale in Phangnga Province, Thailand

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Villas in Phang-nga Province, Thailand

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28 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Sam Chong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Sam Chong, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
There are only 15 luxury villas with private pools. This area is actively developing and a s…
$566,000
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Phang-nga Province, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Phang-nga Province, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 988 m²
Number of floors 1
Located directly on the pristine sands of Natai Beach, just 15 minutes from Sarasin Bridge a…
$8,57M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive collection of luxury private pool villas within the master-planned Aquella Beach •…
$1,42M
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Villa 1 bedroom in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is suitable for: Ideal for those seeking a co…
$968,301
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Villa 1 bedroom in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for a com…
$377,547
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 585 m²
Floor 1/1
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: Ideal for those who appreciate an exclusive …
$1,99M
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TekceTekce
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is suitable for: Ideal for those seeking a co…
$918,476
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 053 m²
Floor 1/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for a com…
$4,42M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 521 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for affluent individuals seeking…
$1,75M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 368 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for affluent individuals seeking…
$1,18M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 053 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is suitable for: Ideal for those seeking a co…
$5,17M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 615 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for connoisseurs of exclusive a…
$3,01M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for a com…
$794,835
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 053 m²
Floor 1/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for a com…
$5,30M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 053 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is suitable for: Ideal for those seeking a co…
$5,17M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 823 m²
Floor 1/3
To the sea 10 m, Income guarantee 4%About the complex:The complex on the Andaman Sea coast i…
$6,77M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 430 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for affluent individuals seeking…
$1,42M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 823 m²
Floor 1/3
10 m from the sea, Guaranteed income of 4%About the complex:The complex on the coast of the …
$6,73M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 585 m²
Floor 1/1
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: Ideal for those who appreciate an exclusive …
$2,21M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Phang-nga Province, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Phang-nga Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 850 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is for: The project is ideal for discerning i…
$5,68M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Phang-nga Province, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Phang-nga Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 850 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is for: The project is ideal for discerning i…
$5,65M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 615 m²
Floor 1/1
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: Ideal for those who appreciate an exclusive …
$2,94M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for a com…
$942,306
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 368 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for affluent individuals seeking…
$1,19M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 585 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for connoisseurs of exclusive a…
$2,15M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 644 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for affluent individuals seeking…
$1,99M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 585 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for connoisseurs of exclusive a…
$2,27M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 615 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for connoisseurs of exclusive a…
$3,44M
Leave a request

Properties features in Phang-nga Province, Thailand

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