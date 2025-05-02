Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Ratsada
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Ratsada, Thailand

Villa Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 013 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Oxy Siray Residence is ideal for those…
$2,03M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 017 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Oxy Siray Residence is ideal for those…
$2,04M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 013 m²
Floor 3/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Oxy Siray Residence is ideal for those…
$2,14M
Leave a request
Villa in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa
Ratsada, Thailand
PHU5486: Family 3 Bedroom House in Phuket Town, ideally located near Big Supercheap, Univers…
$102,108
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 017 m²
Floor 1/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Oxy Siray Residence is ideal for …
$2,09M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 013 m²
Floor 1/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Oxy Siray Residence is ideal for …
$2,08M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 013 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest in a luxury villa that provides high yield and price growth.Laguna Phuket and Layan a…
$2,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 373 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Oxy Siray Residence is ideal for those…
$2,59M
Leave a request

Properties features in Ratsada, Thailand

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go