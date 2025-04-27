Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Si Sunthon, Thailand

Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 448 m²
BAN6835: A luxury villa for those who are used to choosing the best from a large number of p…
$807,474
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 431 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$620,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 1/1
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The complex includes 71 private villas surrounded by 24-ho…
$191,349
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 632 m²
SUR6747: General information: 6 bedrooms 8 bathrooms 3 floors ocean view Private tropical vi…
$2,33M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 653 m²
Floor 1/3
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who it's for: Ideal for those seeking exclusive luxury and…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 501 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those seeking a combinatio…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Villa in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Area 550 m²
SUR4661: This is a beautiful 4-bedroom villa with amazing views of Surin beach. This private…
$2,38M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 548 m²
Floor 1/2
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: Ideal for those looking for luxury accommoda…
$912,588
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 655 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for those seeking a combinatio…
$2,23M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 572 m²
Floor 1/2
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket! Who it's for: Botanica Foresta II is the perfect choice …
$1,56M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 2
luxurious villas in the heart of a unique healing resort on Bang Tao A new, outstanding c…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Floor 1/3
To the sea 1000 m, Full furnishings, Ready to goAbout the complex:Situated on the slopes of …
$2,09M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 388 m²
Floor 1/2
To the sea 1800 m, Full furnitureAbout the complex:The complex consists of 6 buildings, comb…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those eager to experien…
$349,818
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 548 m²
Floor 1/2
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: Ideal for those looking for luxury accommoda…
$912,858
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 403 m²
Floor 1/1
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it's for: Perfect for those who strive for a luxuri…
$743,392
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
The Banyan Tree Group, globally recognized for its exclusive resorts with unparalleled servi…
$2,50M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 257 m²
Floor 1/1
Free tickets to Phuket and back!* Who is it for: These villas are perfect for those who val…
$545,345
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 518 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!* Who it's Suitable For: Perfect for those who wish to…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 468 m²
Floor 1/2
To the sea 700 m, Full furnishings, Reliable developerAbout the complex: The residential com…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$588,941
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 361 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is suitable for: Ideal for those seeking mode…
$572,247
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 974 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ocean Hills Phuket is perfect for dis…
$2,56M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 1
⁇ Prepared installation cost - 451 thousand $ 梁 Rooms - 3   Floor - 1 梁 House area - 202 m…
$839,216
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Floor 1/2
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who is this for: Perfect for those seeking luxurious and …
$1,26M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Floor 1/1
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The complex includes 8 one-story villas with the same layo…
$822,162
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 578 m²
Number of floors 1
A strategic investment in your future! A luxurious villa located in the heart of one of the …
$1,16M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 481 m²
Floor 1/2
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who it’s for: Ideal for those seeking luxury and tranquil…
$1,00M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 165 m²
LAY6589: An exquisite collection of luxury private villas managed by a renowned hotel brand.…
$9,41M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 329 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: For those who dream of a luxurious ho…
$829,597
Leave a request

