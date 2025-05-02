Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Ko Kaeo
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

Villa Delete
Clear all
51 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
UP UP
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique investment offer on the island of Phuket from the famous developer SANSIRI!House fr…
$261,203
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 332 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo is an ideal c…
$628,582
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
Income GuaranteeAbout the Complex:Two-story standalone houses ranging from 178 m² to 248 m² …
$306,094
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 572 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to and from Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: If you dream of a luxurious life in a…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 320 m²
TAL5871: This Villa is located in the central of Phuket in a quiet and relatively undevelope…
$451,638
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
KKA6680: comprising 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms Upstairs family room, living room dining area pan…
$242,336
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
TAL5723: This type of house is rapidly gaining popularity due to the opportunity to get a vi…
$243,459
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
KKA6134: A unique style of Japanese architectural art, containing details under a minimalist…
$152,914
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Perfect Family Home Awaits You! Welcome to this luxurious residence where every detail is…
$410,714
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
TAL5941: Spacious house in the tropical paradise of Phuket is a dream of many people. This o…
$790,557
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa with panoramic views of nature and high-qua…
$1,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 100 m²
KKA6485: The villa is located on the east coast of Phuket, away from the tourist crowds and …
$4,03M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 616 m²
Floor 1/3
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Perfect for: An ideal choice for those who value l…
$743,392
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Two-story detached houses ranging in size from 178 m² to 2…
$530,047
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Two-story detached houses ranging in size from 178 m² to 2…
$309,194
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/3
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Perfect for: An ideal choice for those who value l…
$545,345
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo is an ideal c…
$915,606
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
KKA6681: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Community includes: clubhouse, fitness, swimming pool. keys…
$225,678
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Ko Kaeo, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Ko Kaeo, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
KKA5408: These are two individual “bungalow” villas. Located in Coconut Island is a very qui…
$432,478
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
TAL5874: This House is located in the central of Phuket in a quiet and relatively undevelope…
$410,324
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 840 m²
KKA4884: At the foot of the majestic Royal Villa, your private 23M yacht berth beckons. You …
$5,27M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 345 m²
Floor 1/2
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Two-story detached houses ranging in size from 178 m² to 2…
$942,306
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
Promising investment! Profitable opportunity to receive rental income. Short or long term re…
$590,679
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
KKA6683: The villa includes 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The spaces of all zones harmoniously…
$205,162
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 261 m²
Floor 1/1
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo – is the…
$497,655
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 439 m²
Number of floors 1
Promising investment! Profitable opportunity to receive rental income. Short or long term re…
$753,932
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/3
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Perfect for: An ideal choice for those who value l…
$542,437
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
KKA6682: Modern villas, made in classic western style, in compliance with all international …
$216,888
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
PHU1484: This spacious, luxury 3-Bedroom Pool Villa is freehold and is for sale at 11.5 mill…
$332,089
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 829 m²
KKA3900: High Standart Royal Villa with 23-meter private yacht berth. Situated at the foot o…
$4,45M
Leave a request

Properties features in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go