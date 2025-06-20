Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Bang Lamung
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Bang Lamung, Thailand

45 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in mab fakthxng, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
mab fakthxng, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
Floor 2/2
2-storey house with a swimming pool in the popular village of Baan Dusit Pattaya View on the…
$456,353
Villa 3 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/1
Price down. For sale a one-storey house with a swimming pool and garden in a popular village…
$507,285
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with swimming pool on a huge territory of 1000 sq.m. in the area of Siam Country Club.…
$472,651
Villa 4 bedrooms in mab fakthxng, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
mab fakthxng, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 2/2
2-storey house in the popular village of Baan Dusit Pattaya - 1 on a huge territory of 1400 …
$365,082
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique opportunity to invest in luxury ELEMENT villas! Installments!Discover your dream home…
$216,681
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/3
Green Field Villas is a village with modern infrastructure, located in East Pattaya in a qui…
$116,533
Villa 3 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
Are you looking for the perfect villa for a holiday or a family move? Then we present to you…
$248,142
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique opportunity to invest in luxury ELEMENT villas! Installments!Discover your dream home…
$209,260
Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
GLORY Pattaya is a state-of-the-art luxury villa complex located in the suburbs of Pattaya o…
$1,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Floor 2/2
A House with three bedrooms, a living room and an open Thai kitchen, a parking space for 2 c…
$132,782
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience life in this stunning new villa in Pattaya, Chonburi. This two-storey villa boast…
$95,682
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern residential village ENGEL HAUS in the area of Rong Po!A reliable choice for family, i…
$188,972
Villa 3 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
GLORY Pattaya is a state-of-the-art luxury villa complex located in the suburbs of Pattaya o…
$774,170
Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 393 m²
Floor 2/2
Amber with 3 bedrooms, all with bathrooms, less means more, where comfort is combined with c…
$810,842
Villa 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
One-storey house is located in the Naklua area next to the cleanest and most cozy beach in t…
$194,765
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villas in European style only 10 minutes from the sea!Flexible terms of purchase! Ins…
$234,896
Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 2
GLORY Pattaya is a state-of-the-art luxury villa complex located in the suburbs of Pattaya o…
$1,22M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villas in European style only 10 minutes from the sea!Flexible terms of purchase! Ins…
$298,219
Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 469 m²
Floor 2/2
With 4 bedrooms with bathrooms and a separate guest bathroom, Onyx will provide you with the…
$1,57M
Villa 3 bedrooms in mab fakthxng, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
mab fakthxng, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Floor 1/1
House in the popular village of Baan Dusit Pattaya - 1. On the territory: outdoor pool, terr…
$370,787
Villa 3 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/1
This spacious villa has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a spacious living room, a large pool with a…
$456,353
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
1 is a storey house near Regents School in Pattaya. The land area is 444 square meters. The …
$256,699
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villas in European style only 10 minutes from the sea!Flexible terms of purchase! Ins…
$422,150
Villa 4 bedrooms in ban sanak tabaek, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
ban sanak tabaek, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 413 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium villa settlement in the heart of Wisdom Valley!Just 15 minutes off the coast of Patt…
$824,459
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 3
The 9 Home Office is the perfect solution for relaxing employees: office and living in the s…
$214,899
Villa 6 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 490 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale is a two-storey spacious villa with its own swimming pool on the grounds and a beau…
$774,170
Villa 6 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Floor 1/1
Guaranteed income for the first 2 years when buying a villa. Welcome to the world of luxury …
$1,43M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Two bedroom house for sale. Central Park 4 is located on Tungklom Talman Street, eastern Pat…
$175,207
Villa 4 bedrooms in mab fakthxng, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
mab fakthxng, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
The two-storey house in the village of Baan Dusit Pattaya Park is the third project from the…
$325,152
Villa 3 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
Price down. For sale a two-storey house in a popular village. The house has 3 bedrooms and 3…
$336,153
Properties features in Bang Lamung, Thailand

