Villas for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

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Villas in Phuket Province, Thailand

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Phuket
8
Choeng Thale
663
Si Sunthon
242
Rawai
228
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1 854 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing a new one-storey villa in a modern tropical style - a harmonious combination of …
$594,450
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
Ready-made villa with swimming pool and acting tenant in Rawai, Phuket!Sale from the owner!A…
$157,623
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 491 m²
Nestled within the serene enclave of Sai Taan Estate in Phuket's coveted Bang Tao district, …
$2,06M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 910 m²
Luxurious Living in the Heart of Cape Yamu Nestled within the prestigious Cape Yamu peninsul…
$7,64M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 455 m²
Spacious villa with 4 bedrooms and a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Bang Tao!A uni…
$1,45M
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 910 m²
Luxurious Living in the Heart of Cape Yamu Nestled within the prestigious Cape Yamu peninsul…
$7,64M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 491 m²
Nestled within the serene enclave of Sai Taan Estate in Phuket's coveted Bang Tao district, …
$2,06M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 491 m²
Nestled within the serene enclave of Sai Taan Estate in Phuket's coveted Bang Tao district, …
$2,06M
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Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 424 m²
Imagine waking up to the impressive botanical views from your private luxury villa, sipping …
$1,30M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 424 m²
Imagine waking up to the impressive botanical views from your private luxury villa, sipping …
$1,30M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 910 m²
Luxurious Living in the Heart of Cape Yamu Nestled within the prestigious Cape Yamu peninsul…
$7,64M
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Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 424 m²
Imagine waking up to the impressive botanical views from your private luxury villa, sipping …
$1,30M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 1
Boutique complex of 16 modern villas with 3-4 bedrooms in Pru Jampa
$425,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 462 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience the epitome of elegance and comfort in this luxurious two-storey villa of 462 m2 …
$884,114
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
✦ OZONE VILLA – Bang Tao / Cherng Talay ✦ Completed 3-Bedroom Modern Pool Villa – Fully F…
$913,148
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a modern house in a gated complex with developed infrastructure in one of the mo…
$477,440
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 423 m²
Number of floors 2
These villas in Manica, Bangtao are characterized by simplicity and elegance. The villas fea…
$912,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Fully furnished modern villa for sale in a private gated community. Excellent location in a …
$487,700
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 472 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the complex Aya Luxury Pool Villa Villa occupies 2.…
$1,11M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 428 m²
Amber Chamber is a luxury hillside pool villa community in central Phuket, designed to deliv…
$987,675
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 441 m²
Floor 1/1
A new complex of villas in the Balinese style is located in the “green” area of Layyan, surr…
$1,18M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 3
Ideally located on a peaceful hillside near Patong, Tri Trang, and Paradise beaches, offerin…
$1,01M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 1
Grandma Villa is an exclusive boutique development comprising just four luxury private pool …
$548,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
About the project: This is a collection of 10 two-storey villas on the western slope of a hi…
$2,02M
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Modern villa on a hill with panoramic views of the mountains and valleyKey information4 bedr…
$4,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
An exclusive collection of 8 private pool villas inspired by the iconic Louvre geometry in Paris.
$609,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
✦ TRICHADA BREEZE – VILLA 18 ✦ Completed 4-Bedroom Luxury Pool Villa – Ready to Move In …
$1,17M
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 2
MORI is a modern villa project inspired by timeless minimalist luxury, designed to offer lig…
$404,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
🏡 Luxury Pool Villa in Prestigious Layan Hills Estate – Super Views & Prime Location Disc…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 779 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas ranging from 325 to 780 sqm, priced from 48.2 million baht (1.37 million USD). Discov…
$3,67M
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Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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