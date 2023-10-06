Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 507 m²
RESALE. Just above Kata Bay, with stunning views over sandy beaches and the ocean beyond, su…
€1,15M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 681 m²
RESALE. A modern and very spacious family home with 2 kitchens, outdoor barbeque area, full …
€894,291
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
RESALE. Set high on this exclusive estate, offering stunning views of the luxurious landscap…
€689,881
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
RESALE. On a hill hidden behind 3 metre walls and overlooking Patong Bay, close enough to fu…
€769,136
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 39 385 m²
OFFPLAN. Not just another pool villa … this is the home you’ve been looking for, set in a gr…
€751,702
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 5
Area 449 m²
The first and only complex of 21 villas 600 meters from the Thai beach Bang Tao in Phuket. I…
€1,18M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
The complex of luxury villas stretches over a huge area next to the famous Laguna area, is t…
€1,41M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 74 121 m²
RESALE. Price reduced from THB118M to THB98.5M! Luxury island living in a stunning villa wit…
€2,53M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 27 410 m²
OFFPLAN. Thoughtfully crafted contemporary architecture with sleek lines, offering a seamles…
€528,143
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
COMPLETED. A brand-new pool villa, completed in September 2023, 150 metres away from Saiyuan…
€346,111
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
RESALE. Renovated in 2023, this fully-furnished Balinese-style pool villa is only 2.5 km or …
€447,145
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
OFFPLAN. One villa already completed and available for resale. Comfortable, quality family h…
€242,736
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
Our homes provide access to various types of training, including medical courses, spa treatm…
€228,652
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 301 m²
Number of floors 1
📊 A great option for real estate for life or for rent in Phuket 🌊 A complex of private vill…
€183,544
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 428 m²
The villa project is located in the elite quarter of Cheong taley. In such promising areas, …
€918,700
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 352 m²
Stylish villas that are perfect for personal residence or rental income. The developer is al…
€791,047
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 324 m²
Eco-location villas with integrated smart home system and solar panels for energy conservati…
€612,601
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 5
Area 412 m²
Premium villas next to one of Phuket's largest sports centers are perfect for the most comfo…
€847,677
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
€398,589
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 352 m²
€791,047
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 408 m²
€1,02M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 133 m²
€459,911
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 417 m²
€2,76M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 514 m²
€2,64M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 161 m²
The Japanese-style villa complex is located in a quiet location. Ideal for life and relaxati…
€168,634
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 208 m²
€217,691
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
€398,589
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 6
Area 525 m²
€1,18M
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 3
Area 237 m²
The new complex of modern villas consists of hotel and resident parts. Real estate can be pu…
€426,184
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 271 m²
€542,388

