Mountain View Villas for Sale in Thailand
41 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
3
1
A complex of 8 villas, with 2 bedrooms in tropical design, in the Ravai area. From a reliabl…
€365,703
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Now is the best time to buy real estate in Thailand in Phuket, as the market is just startin…
€253,215
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Luxurious 3-bedroom villas near the prestigious Lagoon area with actual rental income! ► De…
€526,198
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Utopia Naiharn is a condominium project and villas in a modern luxury style. It is located a…
€367,115
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Botanica Foresta is the largest home and villa project consisting of 49 stylish units. The …
€941,320
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Allthai Village is a new project that includes 60 luxury 2-4 bedroom villas located in the c…
€847,188
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
428 m²
OFFPLAN. A high-end residence in a picturesque location with 360-degree views of the surroun…
€900,711
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
5
2
566 m²
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
€700,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
4
3
399 m²
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
€420,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
4
2
208 m²
€217,600
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
2
1
287 m²
€132,300
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
6
1
939 m²
2
€2,19M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
5
1
1 130 m²
4
€1,86M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
6
1
1 116 m²
€3,43M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Phuket Province, Thailand
5
1
600 m²
€2,13M
Recommend
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Eco-location villas with built-in smart home system" Eco-location villas with integrated sm…
€576,654
Recommend
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Phuket, Thailand
Premium villas near an international school. Stylish villas that are perfect for personal r…
€744,628
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
3
5
480 m²
RESALE. Price reduced from 42M down to 35M Thai Baht by a motivated seller looking for a qui…
€900,711
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
160 m²
RESALE. With partial sea views, nestled in the hills above the Kamala Valley on Phuket’s Wes…
€428,336
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
4
3
353 m²
RESALE. A lovely family home, peaceful and private but not isolated, located just below the …
€379,585
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, new building
Kathu, Thailand
7
6
550 m²
RESALE. Panoramic golf course views, green mountains, tranquil lakes, morning fog and quiet …
€509,545
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
5
6
690 m²
Set on a hillside and sitting on 620 sqm of land, this 3-storey villa perfectly captures the…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
6
9
1 200 m²
RESALE. Embracing the rarity of its oceanfront location and offering the most captivating vi…
€4,37M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
31 069 m²
RESALE. A uniquely designed villa with a Zen like courtyard inside topped by a huge skylight…
€463,223
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
468 m²
OFFPLAN. Nestled on a forested hill 80 meters above sea level, boutique residential villas o…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
5
5
540 m²
RESALE. Price reduced from THB22M. This hard-to-find property is located in Naka Thani villa…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
265 m²
RESALE. Price reduced from 15,200,000 THB. This 3 bedroom modern oriental pool villa for sal…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
4
5
582 m²
OFFPLAN. Inspired by Balinese architecture, embraced by modernity, emphasized by luxury. An …
€1,98M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
4
4
768 m²
RESALE. Price Reduced! A private pool villa at the end of a road on a tranquil hillside, a 5…
€769,464
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
460 m²
RESALE. A new villa, a well-built home, ideally located in a quiet residential area only a f…
€463,223
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Thailand
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
