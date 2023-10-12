Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Thailand

Phuket Province
1112
Phuket
1063
Chon Buri Province
6
Kathu
6
Pattaya
6
Villa To archive
Clear all
41 property total found
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A complex of 8 villas, with 2 bedrooms in tropical design, in the Ravai area. From a reliabl…
€365,703
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Now is the best time to buy real estate in Thailand in Phuket, as the market is just startin…
€253,215
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Luxurious 3-bedroom villas near the prestigious Lagoon area with actual rental income! ► De…
€526,198
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Utopia Naiharn is a condominium project and villas in a modern luxury style. It is located a…
€367,115
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Botanica Foresta is the largest home and villa project consisting of 49 stylish units. The …
€941,320
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Allthai Village is a new project that includes 60 luxury 2-4 bedroom villas located in the c…
€847,188
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 428 m²
OFFPLAN. A high-end residence in a picturesque location with 360-degree views of the surroun…
€900,711
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 566 m²
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
€700,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
€420,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
€217,600
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 287 m²
€132,300
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 939 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,19M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 130 m²
Number of floors 4
€1,86M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 116 m²
€3,43M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 600 m²
€2,13M
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Eco-location villas with built-in smart home system" Eco-location villas with integrated sm…
€576,654
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Phuket, Thailand
Premium villas near an international school. Stylish villas that are perfect for personal r…
€744,628
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
RESALE. Price reduced from 42M down to 35M Thai Baht by a motivated seller looking for a qui…
€900,711
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
RESALE. With partial sea views, nestled in the hills above the Kamala Valley on Phuket’s Wes…
€428,336
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 353 m²
RESALE. A lovely family home, peaceful and private but not isolated, located just below the …
€379,585
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, new building in Kathu, Thailand
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, new building
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
RESALE. Panoramic golf course views, green mountains, tranquil lakes, morning fog and quiet …
€509,545
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 690 m²
Set on a hillside and sitting on 620 sqm of land, this 3-storey villa perfectly captures the…
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 200 m²
RESALE. Embracing the rarity of its oceanfront location and offering the most captivating vi…
€4,37M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 31 069 m²
RESALE. A uniquely designed villa with a Zen like courtyard inside topped by a huge skylight…
€463,223
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 468 m²
OFFPLAN. Nestled on a forested hill 80 meters above sea level, boutique residential villas o…
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 540 m²
RESALE. Price reduced from THB22M. This hard-to-find property is located in Naka Thani villa…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
RESALE. Price reduced from 15,200,000 THB. This 3 bedroom modern oriental pool villa for sal…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 582 m²
OFFPLAN. Inspired by Balinese architecture, embraced by modernity, emphasized by luxury. An …
€1,98M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 768 m²
RESALE. Price Reduced! A private pool villa at the end of a road on a tranquil hillside, a 5…
€769,464
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 460 m²
RESALE. A new villa, a well-built home, ideally located in a quiet residential area only a f…
€463,223

Properties features in Thailand

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir