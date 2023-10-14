Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Valencia

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Valencia, Spain

Safor
27
Gandia
14
Oliva
8
Comarca de Valencia
7
el Camp de Morvedre
6
la Ribera Baixa
6
Cullera
4
el Camp de Turia
4
Show more
21 property total found
3 room apartment with by the sea in Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 5/6
Two-story apartment in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from the developer in Canet…
€380,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 4/6
€255,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from the developer in Canet d'en Ber…
€240,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/6
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from the developer in Canet d'en Ber…
€225,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from the developer in Canet d'en Ber…
€235,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool in Oliva, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Oliva, Valencia A residential complex located just 200 meters…
€1,10M
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool in Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Oliva, Valencia A residential complex located just 200 meters…
€380,275
3 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/3
We present you the apartments in a new closed complex from the developer in the city of Xere…
€395,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments in the new beautiful green complex Xeresa del Monte Resort.The residential comple…
€278,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
Modern apartment in a new indoor complex from the developer to the city of Jerez.Apartment o…
€172,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/3
We present you an apartment in a new closed complex from a developer in the city of Xeresa, …
€395,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartment in the new beautiful green complex Xeresa del Monte Resort.The residential complex…
€176,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/3
A modern apartment in a new indoor complex from the developer to the city of Jerez.Apartment…
€166,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Oliva, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Costa Blanca Much more than a house by the sea. Two or three …
€341,220
2 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with Lift in Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with Lift
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
€715,000
2 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with Lift in Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with Lift
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
€362,725
4 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool in Oliva, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Apartments in Oliva, Valencia, Costa Blanca A residential where you will have EVERYTHING. Th…
€2,00M
2 room apartment with by the sea in Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Oliva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€298,000
4 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
Apartments in Canet de Berenguer, Valencia, Costa Blanca Homes with 1,2,3 or 4 bedrooms, wit…
€654,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Xeraco, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Xeraco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Apartament in Gandia, Valencian Community Great value for the price. Surface of 58 m2 and 20…
€172,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym in Xeraco, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym
Xeraco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartaments with 3 bedrooms in Gandia, Valencia Great value for the price. Surface of 58 m2 …
€278,000

Property types in Valencia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Valencia, Spain

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir