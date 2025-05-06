Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for Sale in in Valencia, Spain

el Camp de Turia
30
la Ribera Baixa
25
lHorta Nord
24
Cullera
22
1 099 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
2-bedroom chalet in Los Altos
$276,474
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
2-bedroom ground-floor bungalow in Pilar de la Horadada . 2-bedroom ground floor bungalow in…
$276,474
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
3-bedroom villa overlooking Villamartín Golf Course. Mediterranean-style villa with 3 bedroo…
$394,963
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
$388,393
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 469 m²
Modern villa in Cumbres del Sol, Costa Blanca A serene and welcoming aesthetic, which combin…
$2,19M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Plot size: 182 m2.Orientation - south.The Villa is situa…
$393,678
4 bedroom house in Elx Elche, Spain
4 bedroom house
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
4 bedroom country house in Crevillente with 7.000 sq.m. plot. Finca to renovate in Crevillen…
$728,919
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Terraced house of 142 square meters with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fitted kitchen with acc…
$316,529
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Duplex with communal pool, 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, several terraces on 240 m2. With South…
$226,092
3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Bungalow for sale - one-storey house with 2 own entrances - located in a quiet residential a…
$243,465
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 389 m²
Villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Alicante They have 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, kitchen, gard…
$779,674
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 148 m2.Plot size: 530 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
$539,121
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Three-level semi- detached house for sale, near La Mata Beach in Torreblanca, Torrevieja . O…
$215,218
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 191 m2.Solarium: 79 m2, useful area: 112 m2.New Build.There is …
$253,114
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Villas for sale in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca These homes will form a complex made…
$632,463
Villa 4 bedrooms in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Luxury villa for sale in Jávea, Costa Blanca The main house revolves around the spacious kit…
$1,61M
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Villas with 2 or 3 bedrooms with a plot of 200 m2. On the site, as an additional option, you…
$267,416
Villa 6 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 760 m²
Luxury in Sierra Altea. From the heights of Sierra Altea, you have a spectacular view of t…
$6,09M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca The layout of each house on its plot is ch…
$736,056
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Modern House in a quiet area of Albir. Plot with a swimming pool,  bbq, open terrace and rel…
$683,220
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 418 m²
A newly built luxury villa for sale, with panoramic sea views and a private pool on Cumbre d…
$2,51M
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 613 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Costa Blanca The construction of the house is …
$2,09M
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Ground floor bungalow for sale on the corner with a 35 m2 terrace , in Torreblanca , Torrevi…
$118,322
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 300 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$568,409
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villa for sale in Polop de la Marina, Alicante, Costa Blanca PLOT: 600m2 HOUSE: 150m2 built …
$708,795
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ORIHUELA COSTA Gated community of 40 apartments with…
$214,249
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Villas in La Herrada, Los Montesinos, Costa Blanca A new development of 12 independent homes…
$401,287
Villa 3 bedrooms in Daya Nueva, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Daya Nueva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 274 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$284,205
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 195 m2.Plot size: 189 m2.Private pool: 18 m2.New Build.There is…
$377,042
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The house is distributed over two floors and offers us 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious l…
$205,942
