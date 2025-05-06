Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for Sale in in Valencia, Spain

el Camp de Turia
30
la Ribera Baixa
25
lHorta Nord
24
Cullera
22
91 property total found
Chalet in Godella, Spain
Chalet
Godella, Spain
Area 138 m²
Of all the areas surrounding Valencia, very few have an intact space where the Mediterranean…
$636,757
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 283 m²
Modern villas located in a picturesque enclave between Sierra de Cortin and the Mediterranea…
$1,03M
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Chalet in Godella, Spain
Chalet
Godella, Spain
Area 141 m²
Of all the areas surrounding Valencia, very few have an intact space where the Mediterranean…
$733,408
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Bungalow in Busot, Spain
Bungalow
Busot, Spain
Area 160 m²
The highs of Alicante is located in a natural environment, at the foot of the Sierra del Cab…
$373,293
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Godella, Spain
Chalet
Godella, Spain
Area 141 m²
Of all the areas surrounding Valencia, very few have an intact space where the Mediterranean…
$739,093
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Luxury villas in Rojales, Costa Blanca, Alicante homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and…
$610,654
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 192 m²
A new luxury residential complex located in a privileged area of ​​Finestrat, surrounded by …
$866,813
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Chalet in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Chalet
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 336 m²
Casamayor presents this spectacular property with a plot of 5,138 square metres and 687 squa…
$1,43M
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 167 m²
A magnificent villa in the prestigious Sierra Cortina residential complex, Finestrat, design…
$583,730
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 332 m²
Luxurious contemporary style villa located in Las Colinas Golf area, offering a unique combi…
$2,44M
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa in Polop, Spain
Villa
Polop, Spain
Area 158 m²
Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by Mount Ponoig, the Polop Hills Residential offers you…
$673,133
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Polop, Spain
Villa
Polop, Spain
Area 138 m²
Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by Mount Ponoig, the Polop Hills Residential offers you…
$678,790
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
House in Altea, Spain
House
Altea, Spain
$474,080
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 370 m²
Property with three different components, 7 bedrooms, 3 kitchens, 5 bathrooms and 1 toilet, …
$627,059
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 3
This Villa is located in Ciudad Quesada on the first line of the "La Marquesa" golf course. …
$620,995
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/2
Charming new homes are being built in a lush valley surrounded by greenery in Pinar de Campo…
$475,987
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Townhouse in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse
el Campello, Spain
Area 229 m²
Beautiful semi-detached house for sale in Campello. We present this beautiful 4-storey s…
$345,635
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Townhouse in Valencian Community, Spain
Townhouse
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 176 m²
Introducing a new spacious townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in the area of ​​Balcón…
$384,332
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 480 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you this magnificent villa for sale in Muchamiel which has 92…
$938,993
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 245 m²
A spacious villa, located on a plot of 300 m², is characterized by comfort and coziness.With…
$649,851
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 251 m²
Villa for sale in La Font, plot of 372 m2, 250.46 m2 total built and 138.80 m2 useful interi…
$710,936
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 1
Located at the foot of a mountain, Polop offers a tranquil lifestyle surrounded by nature, w…
$443,524
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 239 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$625,387
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Townhouse in Valencian Community, Spain
Townhouse
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 573 m²
A magnificent townhouse in Cabo de las Huertas is the perfect combination of comfort, luxury…
$1,23M
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 1 821 m²
Luxury villa located in the prestigious Altea Hills area of ​​the Costa Blanca, embodying so…
$6,10M
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 158 m²
Exclusive modern villa in a luxury complex located in Orihuela Costa, Alicante, on the south…
$929,835
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
4 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
4 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in Villas Marinas, Los Frutales, just 300 meters from the sea and within walking dis…
$293,396
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 133 m²
This beautiful villa perfectly combines the comfort of modern life with the charm of a quiet…
$474,216
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Villa for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca The house is located in a residential area at the foot…
$871,272
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 315 m²
This luxury villa in Finestrat is the perfect balance between nature, contemporary design an…
$1,08M
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська

