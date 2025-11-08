Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Valencia, Spain

el Camp de Turia
30
la Ribera Baixa
25
lHorta Nord
24
Cullera
22
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
39 properties total found
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 112 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located in the picturesque area of ​​Rojales.This vil…
$298,580
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Beautiful duplex fully furnished, located two km. Beach Shipwrecked, in a very quiet environ…
$204,560
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Stylish Villas Near Golf Courses in Polop Alicante Polop is a town in Alicante Province that…
$566,590
Leave a request
Monte OnlineMonte Online
Bungalow in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 179 m²
The 2-bedroom luxurious apartments in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca, offer a blend of modern livi…
$301,509
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Biar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Biar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
4 Bedroom Modern Smart Villa with Pool and Castle Views in Biar Alicante Biar is a historic …
$1,02M
Leave a request
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 1 821 m²
Luxury villa located in the prestigious Altea Hills area of ​​the Costa Blanca, embodying so…
$6,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
MIPIFMIPIF
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 654 m²
Designed to be in harmony with the natural environment, this magnificent villa in Benissa is…
$3,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
$236,858
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Busot, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
$247,625
Leave a request
VernaVerna
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Villa key ready: Modern Luxury with Basement and Solarium - Modern villa of 202 m² on plot o…
$762,821
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Stunning 4 bedroom villa, brand new, located in an exclusive luxury residential urbanization…
$1,28M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Modern Villas in Peaceful Hill Setting in Polop Costa Blanca Located in one …
$584,387
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
Las Villas is an exclusive set of detached villas in Finestrat, just minutes from the best b…
$868,037
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
In the centre of the beautiful town of Benijófar is currently created a modern style town ho…
$181,950
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Townhouse in Alicante, Gran Alacant area , Puerto Marino urbanization. If you want to have …
$215,218
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
4 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
3-5 Bedroom Villas with Panoramic Sea Views in Finestrat Finestrat is a highly sought-after …
$581,231
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
3-Bedroom Semi-Detached Villas with Pool and Seaview in Polop Polop is a charming town offer…
$447,942
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in el Rafol dAlmunia, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
el Rafol dAlmunia, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 324 m²
Spacious Villa with Pool and Multiple Living Areas in El Rafol D'Almunia El Rafol D'Almunia …
$677,078
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Valencia, Spain
4 bedroom house
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in a cozy and quiet area of Cobeta Fuma, El Campello. Main area: 190 m² …
$756,265
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 553 m²
Renovated 5 Bedroom Luxury Villa with Skyline and Sea Views in Altea, Alicante Nestled in th…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
$426,345
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
3 Bedroom Contemporary Detached Bungalow Style Villas in Algorfa Costa Blanca Villas for sal…
$517,002
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Orihuela, Spain
7 bedroom house
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 431 m²
Number of floors 2
Give your thoughts wings -- and listen to the story of this mansion You enter a large, open …
$977,590
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Elegant Sea-View Villas Offering Opulent Amenities in Finestrat Alicante Costa Blanca Nes…
$911,694
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Introducing Villa 131.73m², a luxurious dwelling nestled in the heart of Spain, set to be co…
$220,748
Leave a request
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 677 m²
This luxury villa in La Nucia is a true wonder, set on a vast plot of 32,000 m2, surrounded …
$5,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
4 Bedroom Detached Luxury Villas with a Private Pool on a Huge Plot in Aspe These elegant mo…
$535,950
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
4, 5 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Pool and Sea Views in Finestrat Sierra Cortina Locat…
$935,152
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
New complex in Finestrat, made up of only 20 luxury properties, all with private pools, and …
$355,180
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Daya Nueva, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Daya Nueva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nuev…
$263,774
Leave a request

Property types in Valencia

villas
chalets
townhouses

Properties features in Valencia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go