Houses with garage for sale in Valencia, Spain

el Camp de Turia
30
la Ribera Baixa
25
lHorta Nord
24
Cullera
22
440 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
2-bedroom chalet in Los Altos
$276,474
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
2-bedroom ground-floor bungalow in Pilar de la Horadada . 2-bedroom ground floor bungalow in…
$276,474
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 469 m²
Modern villa in Cumbres del Sol, Costa Blanca A serene and welcoming aesthetic, which combin…
$2,19M
4 bedroom house in Elx Elche, Spain
4 bedroom house
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
4 bedroom country house in Crevillente with 7.000 sq.m. plot. Finca to renovate in Crevillen…
$728,919
Chalet in Godella, Spain
Chalet
Godella, Spain
Area 138 m²
Of all the areas surrounding Valencia, very few have an intact space where the Mediterranean…
$636,757
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 389 m²
Villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Alicante They have 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, kitchen, gard…
$779,674
Villa 6 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 760 m²
Luxury in Sierra Altea. From the heights of Sierra Altea, you have a spectacular view of t…
$6,09M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca The layout of each house on its plot is ch…
$736,056
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 418 m²
A newly built luxury villa for sale, with panoramic sea views and a private pool on Cumbre d…
$2,51M
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 613 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Costa Blanca The construction of the house is …
$2,09M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 210 m2.Plot size: 488 m2.Solarium: 59 m2, terrace: 10 m2.Privat…
$551,550
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villa for sale in Polop de la Marina, Alicante, Costa Blanca PLOT: 600m2 HOUSE: 150m2 built …
$708,795
Chalet in Godella, Spain
Chalet
Godella, Spain
Area 141 m²
Of all the areas surrounding Valencia, very few have an intact space where the Mediterranean…
$733,408
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 90 m2.Solarium: 38 m2, terrace: 33 m2.New Build.There is сovere…
$248,787
Villa 4 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 559 m²
4 bedrooms, 6 bathroomsArea: 559 m2.Plot size: 1132 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сov…
$2,36M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 690 m²
Magnificent villa with sea views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca The house is located in a privile…
$3,22M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Residential Complex in Benissa, Costa Blanca North 5 homes specifically designed and adapted…
$856,006
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is comm…
$227,255
Villa 3 bedrooms in Callosa den Sarria, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Callosa den Sarria, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
A fantastic Spanish style Villa in Altea la vella. We've got a great Spanish style villa h…
$621,093
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 702 m²
This Luxury southeast-facing villa with everything you need in one level, in Albir! …
$4,31M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Fantastic brand-new luxury villa in beautiful Altea-Hills. Welcome into total luxury an…
$2,45M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Spacious 124 m2 semi-detached house spread over 2 floors with a large terrace and in perfect…
$435,557
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
A brand new villa is being built in Polop. An exceptional one-floor villa with stunning se…
$579,904
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 194 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$865,292
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A place magically located between the mountains a…
$648,820
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 225 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$894,865
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is commu…
$205,560
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
This villa is perfectly ready to move in. Mediterranean design and with beautiful sea and mo…
$590,830
Bungalow in Busot, Spain
Bungalow
Busot, Spain
Area 160 m²
The highs of Alicante is located in a natural environment, at the foot of the Sierra del Cab…
$373,293
Chalet in Godella, Spain
Chalet
Godella, Spain
Area 141 m²
Of all the areas surrounding Valencia, very few have an intact space where the Mediterranean…
$739,093
