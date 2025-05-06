Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Valencia, Spain

el Camp de Turia
30
la Ribera Baixa
25
lHorta Nord
24
Cullera
22
374 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Newly built bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas with 2 communal swimming pools Mediterranean…
$282,004
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Newly built bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas with 2 communal swimming pools Mediterranean…
$214,296
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 132 m2.Solarium: 77 m2.Energy efficiency class…
$271,133
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Plot size: 182 m2.Orientation - south.The Villa is situa…
$393,678
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Duplex with communal pool, 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, several terraces on 240 m2. With South…
$226,092
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Bungalow for sale - one-storey house with 2 own entrances - located in a quiet residential a…
$243,465
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 148 m2.Plot size: 530 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
$539,121
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castello de Rugat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castello de Rugat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 413 m²
Stone house with cellar and views of the mountains is located in the Marxillent area of Cast…
$63,984
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
$200,145
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Modern House in a quiet area of Albir. Plot with a swimming pool,  bbq, open terrace and rel…
$683,220
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 300 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$568,409
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The house is distributed over two floors and offers us 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious l…
$205,942
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Top Floor Bungalow – in Pilar de la Horadada. In a location where you have all the services…
$199,176
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Plot size: 186 m2.Orientation - south.The Villa is situa…
$413,236
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Magnificent Villa with art Nouveau style, with designer renovation. The total area of the Vi…
$900,115
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 559 m²
4 bedrooms, 6 bathroomsArea: 559 m2.Plot size: 1132 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сov…
$2,36M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bigastro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bigastro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 166 m2.Plot size: 246 m2.Terrace: 37 m2, useful area: 129 m2.Or…
$274,984
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is comm…
$227,255
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Semi-detached house with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom for sale offers the ideal opportunity for…
$145,345
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gandia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
$319,595
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 151 m2.Plot size: 211 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$375,344
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Three-storey semi-detached house with garden in Citrus Partial Plan. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 fu…
$166,878
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is commu…
$205,560
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Solarium: 77 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.Ther…
$303,676
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
$168,336
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Surrounded by beautiful nature, this modern, high-end estate is a paradise for your family a…
$1,08M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale with a large private garden, parking and solarium. On…
$166,770
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
The residential complex consists of 39 adjacent buildings 2/ 3/ 4 rooming houses. A new prod…
$214,726
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom house
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
$291,790
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 335 m²
Luxury new Villa in Javea with an area of 335 m2. Located in the Pinomar valley with sea and…
$1,30M
Leave a request

