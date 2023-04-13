Show property on map Show properties list
Apartmentin Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
76 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 124,000
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale…
Apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
36 m² 2 Floor
€ 38,900
ID 31172060Offered for sale:Studio with courtyard viewCost: 38,900 eurosLocality: Sunny Beac…
2 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
60 m² 1 Floor
€ 55,000
# 31172352For sale it is offered:1-bedroom apartment with a terrace overlooking the pool and…
Apartmentin Burgas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
30 m² 3 Floor
€ 27,000
#31132942Studio in a new building in Meden Rudnik, BurgasPrice: 27,000 euroTotal area: 30 sq…
2 room apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
76 m² 4 Floor
€ 91,200
#31067852We offer for sale a 2-bedroom apartment in Nessebar.Price: 91 200 euroRooms: 2Total…
2 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
51 m² -1 Floor
€ 46,000
ID 31171458For sale it is offered:Studio with a terrace on the third floorCost: 46,000 euros…
Apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
37 m² 1 Floor
€ 36,000
31169912Offered for sale:Studio with a separate kitchen area.Cost: 36,000 eurosLocality: Sun…
3 room apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
88 m² 1 Floor
€ 90,000
ID 31168028 One bedroom apartment in Apolon 6 complex, Nessebar, Bulgaria - 88, 16m2Price: 9…
2 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
56 m² 2 Floor
€ 31,500
#31161766Offered for sale Apartment with 1 bedroom in the Sunny Day 5 complex on Sunny Beach…
3 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
69 m² 3 Floor
€ 73,000
#31092046 2 bedroom apartment in the Imperial complexFort Club, in a quiet picturesque place…
3 room apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
108 m² 6 Floor
€ 388,900
ID 31135466Price: 388,900 euroLocality: NessebarRooms: 3Total area: 108 sq.m.Floor: 6/6Servi…
1 room studio apartmentin Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 6/2 Floor
€ 34,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for sale a studio with pool view located on the second …
3 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
81 m² 5 Floor
€ 105,000
ID31165582Apartment with 2 bedrooms in complex Aphrodite GardensPrice: 105 000 euroLocation:…
Apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
31 m² 5 Floor
€ 36,999
ID31165382Studio for sale.Price: 36 999 euroLocation: Sunny BeachRooms: 1Total area: 31 sq. …
3 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
178 m² 5 Floor
€ 115,000
3 room apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
94 m² 5 Floor
€ 105,000
2 room apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
53 m² 1 Floor
€ 77,800
#31111684We offer for sale a 2-room apartment in the new Nessebra, the Black Sea quarter. Pr…
1 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 49,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this one-bedroom apartment with big terrace, locat…
1 room apartmentin Ravda, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 43,000
IBG Real Estate offers for sale this one-bedroom apartment with pool and sea views loca…
1 room apartmentin Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 53,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this 1-bedroom apartment, located on the 5th floor…
1 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 53,000
IBG Real Estates offers for sale a one-bedroom apartment located on the 6th floor (with lift…
1 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 4/3 Floor
€ 35,000
IBG Real Estates offers for sale a 1-bedroom apartment, located on the third floor in comple…
2 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 6/3 Floor
€ 72,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this bright and spacious two bedroom apartment, lo…
2 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
52 m² 4 Floor
€ 55,000
#31156578 1-bedroom apartment in Villa Aria, BulgariaPrice: 55,000 eurosLocality: Sunny Beac…
Apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
33 m² 2 Floor
€ 39,999
ID 31155728Studio in Royal Palm complex ( Sveti Vlas )Price: 39 999 euroLocation: Sveti Vlas…
Apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
58 m² 4 Floor
€ 88,000
2 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
77 m² 2 Floor
€ 66,700
#31137764Available for sale:2-bedroom in Magic Dreams complexLocation: Sveti VlasPrice: 67 7…
Apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
26 m² 2 Floor
€ 57,100
#31117608 Studio in the Alexandrov Residence complex Price: 57,100 eurosLocality: The center…
2 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
72 m² 2 Floor
€ 77,100
Apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
37 m² 2 Floor
€ 79,684

Bulgaria is a small picturesque country in Eastern Europe. Foreign citizens are attracted by its mild climate and a large number of comfortable resorts.

The advantages of buying a residential property in Bulgaria

It is profitable to buy Bulgarian housing for a variety of reasons:

  • The standard of living in Bulgaria is inexpensive;
  • For the purchase of an apartment or a house, buyers receive a multi-visa, which allows you to reside in the country for up to 90 days per semester;
  • You can make good money on the purchased housing if you rent it to tourists;
  • the country has an excellent infrastructure.

Another advantage is the low real estate prices in Bulgaria. At the same time, the cost of local real estate is growing every year by 5-7% due to the interest of foreign investors. This opens up prospects for profitable resale of square meters.

Key features of buying Bulgarian real estate

There are no serious restrictions on the purchase of housing for foreign citizens. They can buy and resell primary and secondary real estate in Bulgaria, as well as rent it out. Restrictions apply only to land plots. It is allowed to buy them in the name of a legal entity.
The only document required for foreigners to buy property in Bulgaria is a foreign passport. Foreigners are required to pay a tax of 4.5% of the price of the property for the purchase.

The cost of property for sale in Bulgaria

Prices for apartments and houses depend on their location. In the central parts of large cities the prices for real estate in Bulgaria are set at 1155 euros per square meter. In the suburbs of big cities and small towns, a square meter is estimated at 788 euros. However, if the house is located on the coast, it can cost the same as an apartment in the center.

Popular cities and districts for foreigners to buy real estate

The best places to buy a home in Bulgaria:

  • Sofia. The capital of the country is ideal for those who want to buy a house in Bulgaria for permanent residence. The cost per square meter in new buildings and on the secondary market is 1990 euros.
  • Varna. A large Bulgarian city with some of the best beaches in the country. You can buy an apartment or house here at the rate of 1420 euros per square meter.
  • Burgas. A picturesque resort on the Black Sea coast. The cost of housing in Bulgaria here ranges from 811 to 1210 euros per square meter.
  • Nessebar. A compact resort town with picturesque views of the Black Sea. Property prices in Bulgaria in this location is 900 euros per square meter.

Everyone who wants to live in a country with a mild climate and comfortable beaches should consider buying Bulgarian real estate. To get acquainted with properties for sale in Bulgaria visit REALTING.

Frequently asked questions about buying a home in Bulgaria

Is it possible to buy real estate in Bulgaria remotely?

Yes, you must contact your local law firm online with a copy of your passport to purchase the property.

Can foreigners buy housing in new buildings?

Yes, all foreigners have that option.

Which Bulgarian cities are the most popular with tourists?

Highly popular resorts of Varna, Burgas, and Nessebar.

Is a residence permit issued for the purchase of a Bulgarian home?

Yes, for the purchase of square meters worth more than 300 thousand euros.

Where are the cheapest prices for housing in Bulgaria?

In the resort of Sunny Beach. A square meter costs about 700 euros.

