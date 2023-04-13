Bulgaria is a small picturesque country in Eastern Europe. Foreign citizens are attracted by its mild climate and a large number of comfortable resorts.

The advantages of buying a residential property in Bulgaria

It is profitable to buy Bulgarian housing for a variety of reasons:

The standard of living in Bulgaria is inexpensive;

For the purchase of an apartment or a house, buyers receive a multi-visa, which allows you to reside in the country for up to 90 days per semester;

You can make good money on the purchased housing if you rent it to tourists;

the country has an excellent infrastructure.

Another advantage is the low real estate prices in Bulgaria. At the same time, the cost of local real estate is growing every year by 5-7% due to the interest of foreign investors. This opens up prospects for profitable resale of square meters.

Key features of buying Bulgarian real estate

There are no serious restrictions on the purchase of housing for foreign citizens. They can buy and resell primary and secondary real estate in Bulgaria, as well as rent it out. Restrictions apply only to land plots. It is allowed to buy them in the name of a legal entity.

The only document required for foreigners to buy property in Bulgaria is a foreign passport. Foreigners are required to pay a tax of 4.5% of the price of the property for the purchase.

The cost of property for sale in Bulgaria

Prices for apartments and houses depend on their location. In the central parts of large cities the prices for real estate in Bulgaria are set at 1155 euros per square meter. In the suburbs of big cities and small towns, a square meter is estimated at 788 euros. However, if the house is located on the coast, it can cost the same as an apartment in the center.

Popular cities and districts for foreigners to buy real estate

The best places to buy a home in Bulgaria:

Sofia. The capital of the country is ideal for those who want to buy a house in Bulgaria for permanent residence. The cost per square meter in new buildings and on the secondary market is 1990 euros.

Varna. A large Bulgarian city with some of the best beaches in the country. You can buy an apartment or house here at the rate of 1420 euros per square meter.

Burgas. A picturesque resort on the Black Sea coast. The cost of housing in Bulgaria here ranges from 811 to 1210 euros per square meter.

Nessebar. A compact resort town with picturesque views of the Black Sea. Property prices in Bulgaria in this location is 900 euros per square meter.

Everyone who wants to live in a country with a mild climate and comfortable beaches should consider buying Bulgarian real estate. To get acquainted with properties for sale in Bulgaria visit REALTING.