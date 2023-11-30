Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

1 926 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Burgas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 5/6
"Giny Dom" agency presents an EXCLUSIVE offer - a spacious furnished maisonette with a PANOR…
€315,000
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€121,500
Agency
Kaiser
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€69,900
Agency
Kaiser
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
We are pleased to present you our new-built projects on the sunny coast of Bolgaria!good val…
€39,900
Agency
Kaiser
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5
We would like to offer for sale a luxurious apartment in the living complex Cascadas 2 in Su…
€79,900
1 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3
Предлагаем к покупке апартамент с одной спальней с видом на море в комплексе «Blue Bay Palac…
€68,000
2 room apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 12
We are pleased to offer for sale a two-storey townhouse in the Atlantis residential complex …
€330,000
Apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Area 100 m²
Предлагаем к покупке готовый бизнес, приносящий постоянный доход – магазины разливного вина …
€270,000
2 room apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 12
Предлагаем к продаже двухэтажный таунхаус в Сарафово комплексе «Atlantis».Комплекс «Atlantis…
€269,000
1 room apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 7
Предлагаем к покупке апартамент с одной спальней в жилом комплексе премиум класса «Лазурен б…
€170,500
3 room apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 5
It is a real pleasure for us to make a profitable proposal for a maisonette in Burgas town i…
€170,000
2 room apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 6
It is a pleasure for us to propose to you a two-bedroom apartment in the great living comple…
€170,000
2 room apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 6
Предлагаем на продажу мезонет с двумя спальнями в комплексе «Виго».Жилой комплекс Vigo наход…
€169,500
2 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Floor 12
Предлагаем к покупке виллу с двумя спальнями в комплексе люкс-класса «Victoria Royal Garden»…
€260,000
2 room apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 4
Предлагаем на продажу стильную квартиру с двумя спальнями в Сарафово, квартал города Бургас.…
€168,000
2 room apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
Floor 56
We would like to offer you to buy a maisonette penthouse with two bedrooms and a garage on a…
€245,000
2 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 6
It is a pleasure for us to make a sales proposal for a penthouse in the elite complex Harmon…
€165,000
4 room apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
4 room apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
We would like to offer for sale a large four-bedroom apartment in the living complex. Apollo…
€205,800
2 room apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 187 m²
Floor 1
An exclusive offer! Only for direct clients!The Apart Estate agency is happy to make an excl…
€165,000
1 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3
Предлагаем к покупке апартамент с одной спальней на первой линии моря в комплексе «Golden Ra…
€198,000
1 room apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 7
Предлагаем к покупке апартамент с одной спальней в комплексе «Lazuren Briag/Cote d`Azur Resi…
€197,000
2 room apartment in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Floor 123
We would like to offer for sale a separate three-storey cottage in the living complex Saint …
€195,000
1 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 4
Предлагаем к покупке двухкомнатный апартамент в комплексе «Golden Rainbow» в Солнечном берег…
€165,000
4 room apartment in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
4 room apartment
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 12
We would like to offer a separate townhouse in the villa complex Villa Romana in the ecologi…
€189,000
4 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
4 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 12
We would like to offer for sale a cottage with a well-maintained yard in the living complex …
€495,000
1 room apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 7
Предлагаем к покупке двухкомнатный апартамент в комплексе «Лазурен бряг"/Cote d`Azur Residen…
€158,700
3 room apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Floor 2
We are happy to offer for sale cottages with sea views in the prestigious neighborhood of Bu…
€185,000
3 room apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Предлагаем к покупке апартамент с тремя спальнями в ж.к. «Лазур» в крупном морском городе Бу…
€370,000
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
We would like to offer an apartment with one bedroom in the luxurious complex Ipanema Beach …
€157,000
3 room apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 6
A special sales offer from Apart Estate – a really spacious and yet cozy three-bedroom apart…
€155,000
Properties features in Burgas, Bulgaria

