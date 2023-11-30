Apartments for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

UAE
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Burgas, Bulgaria
4
2
191 m²
5/6
"Giny Dom" agency presents an EXCLUSIVE offer - a spacious furnished maisonette with a PANOR…
€315,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3
1
74 m²
€121,500
1
Recommend
1
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Kaiser
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2
1
57 m²
€69,900
1
Recommend
1
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Kaiser
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
36 m²
We are pleased to present you our new-built projects on the sunny coast of Bolgaria!good val…
€39,900
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Kaiser
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
57 m²
5
We would like to offer for sale a luxurious apartment in the living complex Cascadas 2 in Su…
€79,900
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
1
1
51 m²
3
Предлагаем к покупке апартамент с одной спальней с видом на море в комплексе «Blue Bay Palac…
€68,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
2
2
134 m²
12
We are pleased to offer for sale a two-storey townhouse in the Atlantis residential complex …
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
100 m²
Предлагаем к покупке готовый бизнес, приносящий постоянный доход – магазины разливного вина …
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
2
3
134 m²
12
Предлагаем к продаже двухэтажный таунхаус в Сарафово комплексе «Atlantis».Комплекс «Atlantis…
€269,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
1
1
74 m²
7
Предлагаем к покупке апартамент с одной спальней в жилом комплексе премиум класса «Лазурен б…
€170,500
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
3
2
163 m²
5
It is a real pleasure for us to make a profitable proposal for a maisonette in Burgas town i…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
2
2
140 m²
6
It is a pleasure for us to propose to you a two-bedroom apartment in the great living comple…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
2
2
150 m²
6
Предлагаем на продажу мезонет с двумя спальнями в комплексе «Виго».Жилой комплекс Vigo наход…
€169,500
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
2
1
133 m²
12
Предлагаем к покупке виллу с двумя спальнями в комплексе люкс-класса «Victoria Royal Garden»…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
2
1
97 m²
4
Предлагаем на продажу стильную квартиру с двумя спальнями в Сарафово, квартал города Бургас.…
€168,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
2
1
179 m²
56
We would like to offer you to buy a maisonette penthouse with two bedrooms and a garage on a…
€245,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2
2
220 m²
6
It is a pleasure for us to make a sales proposal for a penthouse in the elite complex Harmon…
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
4
3
200 m²
We would like to offer for sale a large four-bedroom apartment in the living complex. Apollo…
€205,800
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
2
1
187 m²
1
An exclusive offer! Only for direct clients!The Apart Estate agency is happy to make an excl…
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
90 m²
3
Предлагаем к покупке апартамент с одной спальней на первой линии моря в комплексе «Golden Ra…
€198,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
1
1
74 m²
7
Предлагаем к покупке апартамент с одной спальней в комплексе «Lazuren Briag/Cote d`Azur Resi…
€197,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
2
3
157 m²
123
We would like to offer for sale a separate three-storey cottage in the living complex Saint …
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
92 m²
4
Предлагаем к покупке двухкомнатный апартамент в комплексе «Golden Rainbow» в Солнечном берег…
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
4
2
217 m²
12
We would like to offer a separate townhouse in the villa complex Villa Romana in the ecologi…
€189,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
4
3
350 m²
12
We would like to offer for sale a cottage with a well-maintained yard in the living complex …
€495,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
1
1
69 m²
7
Предлагаем к покупке двухкомнатный апартамент в комплексе «Лазурен бряг"/Cote d`Azur Residen…
€158,700
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
3
2
203 m²
2
We are happy to offer for sale cottages with sea views in the prestigious neighborhood of Bu…
€185,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
3
2
172 m²
Предлагаем к покупке апартамент с тремя спальнями в ж.к. «Лазур» в крупном морском городе Бу…
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
1
65 m²
3
We would like to offer an apartment with one bedroom in the luxurious complex Ipanema Beach …
€157,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
3
2
220 m²
6
A special sales offer from Apart Estate – a really spacious and yet cozy three-bedroom apart…
€155,000
Recommend
Leave a request
