Residential properties for sale in Primorsko, Bulgaria

3 room apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
#31526128 Offered for sale two-bedroom apartment. Price: 132,000 euro. Location: Primorsko R…
€132,000
Apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Area 344 m²
€38,900
2 room apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 4
ID 31609392For sale it is offered:1 poor apartment in an ordinary house with a low maintenan…
€75,500
3 room apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
ID 31239652We offer for sale a 3-room apartment in the new Green Paradise 5 complexPrice: 66…
€66,500
1 room apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€59,950
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Primorsko, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
ID28962442One-bedroom apartment with a view of the forest in a gated complexPrice: 77,000 eu…
€90,000
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Primorsko, Bulgaria
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4
ID28976256Two-bedroom apartment with a view of the forest and the pool in a gated complexPri…
€125,000
Apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Area 30 m²
Floor 5
Green Paradise 5 is the fifth phase of the year-round private complex The Green Paradise. Th…
€45,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Primorsko, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5
We present to your attention the new complex “Green Paradise Deluxe”, which is located on th…
€110,000
Apartment with Bedrooms in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment with Bedrooms
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
We offer you a one-bedroom apartment in a new complex Green Paradise 2, a project in the bea…
€62,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Primorsko, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 4
The complex Green Paradise 3 is an independent 5-storey building with reception, elevator, u…
€59,000
Apartment with air conditioning in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment with air conditioning
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
ID27657754ASK complex, studio, PrimorskoStudio, in the complex "ASK", located in Primorsko-i…
€45,927
Apartment with air conditioning in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment with air conditioning
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
ID27658238ASK complex, studio, PrimorskoStudio, in the complex "ASK", located in Primorsko-i…
€45,927
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 37 m²
€52,572
Apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
€156,000
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
€80,000
Apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Area 49 m²
€59,000
Apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Area 54 m²
€55,000
Apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Area 58 m²
€110,000
Apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Area 29 m²
€38,000
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 241 m²
€275,712
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 145 m²
€158,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Primorsko, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 4
Apartment with 1 bedroom in the Green Paradise Deluxe complex in PrimorskPrice: 95,000 euros…
€155,000
Villa Villa in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Villa Villa
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 6 670 m²
€3,20M
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with fridge in Lozenets, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with fridge
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Oasis Beach Club is located 2 km southeast of the village of Lozenets on Oasis beach. The …
€160,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with fridge in Lozenets, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with fridge
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Oasis Beach Club is located 2 km southeast of the village of Lozenets on Oasis beach.   Th…
€100,000
House in Lozenets, Bulgaria
House
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 175 m²
Real estate’s agency KVADRAT presents you exclusively one floored, luxury house with floor…
€780,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Primorsko, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
Apartment with 1 bedroom in the complex Green Paradise Deluxe in PrimorskPrice: 45,000 Euro …
€130,000
