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Residential properties for sale in Primorsko, Bulgaria

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Kiten
7
54 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/6
ID 34146596For sale is offered 2-room apartment on the second floor in a new complex in Prim…
$74,798
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1 bedroom apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$126,162
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2 bedroom apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 3/5
ID 34219662Price: 211,724 euros Human settlement: SozopolRoom: 3Total area: 115.84 sq mFloor…
$244,099
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1 bedroom apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/5
ID 34028144Two-bedroom apartment overlooking the forest in a closed complexPrice: 112,000 eu…
$129,280
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1 bedroom apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/5
ID 34219668Price: 228,306 euros Human settlement: SozopolRoom: 2Total area: 104.69 sq mFloor…
$263,216
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2 bedroom apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/5
ID 34077370Offered for sale three-bedroom apartment with sea views in a closed complex.Price…
$311,658
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
ID 34219666Price: 103,905 euros Human settlement: SozopolRoom: 2Total area: 59.45 sq mFloor:…
$119,793
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Apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Area 59 m²
Residential complex in the resort town of Primorsko   Advantages - 450 meters from the beach…
$129,290
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Apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/5
ID 34219658Price: 100,960 euros Human settlement: SozopolRoom: 1Total area: 57.08 sq mFloor:…
$116,398
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Apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/5
ID 34223568For sale is a studio on the 3rd floor in a new complex close to the sea.Price: 60…
$70,123
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1 bedroom apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/5
ID28962442One-bedroom apartment with a view of the forest in a gated complexPrice: 90,000 eu…
$125,817
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Apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Area 30 m²
Modern  residential apartment complex for year-round use just 10 min. walk from the beach in…
$69,983
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Apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/6
ID 34144516For sale, a studio is offered on the second floor in a new complex in Primorsko.P…
$56,791
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2 bedroom apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 192 m²
Floor -1/5
ID 340662Chic three-bedroom apartment with a huge terrace and a view of the forest in a clos…
$150,057
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1 bedroom apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
ID 34066288Offered for sale two-bedroom apartment with sea views in a closed complex.Price: …
$184,686
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2 bedroom apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 4/5
ID 34224620For sale is offered 3-bedroom apartment on the 4th floor in a new complex close t…
$170,267
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Apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/5
ID 34062900A studio is offered for sale in the luxurious complex Green Paradise 5, Primorsko…
$75,029
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1 bedroom apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Floor -1/6
ID 34144746For sale is offered 2-room apartment on the first floor in a new complex in Primo…
$86,341
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1 bedroom apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Description of object: Bright and comfortable one-room apartment in the popular Green Paradi…
$80,591
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Agency
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Apartment in Kiten, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kiten, Bulgaria
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/5
ID 34143032For sale is a studio on the fifth floor with sea views in a new complex, the seco…
$62,343
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Apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
ID 34223520For sale, a studio is offered on the 2nd floor in a new complex close to the sea.…
$70,061
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1 bedroom apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/5
ID 34066294Offered for sale two-bedroom apartment in a closed complex of Primorsko.Price: 12…
$138,515
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2 bedroom apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 3/5
ID 34223722For sale is offered 3-bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor in a new complex close t…
$158,525
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Apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/5
ID 342230For sale, a studio is offered on the 2nd floor in a new complex close to the sea.Pr…
$67,615
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2 bedroom apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/6
ID 34146758For sale is offered a 3-room apartment on the second floor in a new complex in Pr…
$102,501
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1 bedroom apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/5
ID 34182862One-bedroom apartment on the first floor with its courtyard in a closed complex i…
$90,034
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Apartment in Kiten, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kiten, Bulgaria
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/5
ID 34142988For sale is a studio on the third floor with sea views in a new complex, the seco…
$59,157
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Apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/5
ID 34219656 Price: 100,663 euros Human settlement: SozopolRoom: 1Total area: 56.05 sq mFloor…
$116,055
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1 bedroom apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/5
ID 34222952For sale, an apartment with 1 bedroom on the partner floor with its own yard in a…
$98,438
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1 bedroom apartment in Kiten, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kiten, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/5
ID 34143762For sale is offered apartment with 1 bedroom on the second floor in a new complex…
$97,155
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Property types in Primorsko

apartments

Properties features in Primorsko, Bulgaria

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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