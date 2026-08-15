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Residential properties for sale in Razlog, Bulgaria

;
houses
3
5 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Razlog, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Razlog, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Sales of luxury family houses in alpine style, situated in a unique area, surrounded by pure…
$269,018
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1 room apartment in Razlog, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Razlog, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
Complex Pirin Golf Club is located in Bansko. The complex is 5 star and gives you unique opp…
$70,509
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5 room house in Razlog, Bulgaria
5 room house
Razlog, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
We offer for sale one-family luxury houses, located in the Belt Path complex, at the foot of…
$596,613
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3 room apartment in Razlog, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Razlog, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 143 m²
Complex Pirin Golf Club is located in Bansko. The complex is 5 star and gives you unique opp…
$184,408
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7 bedroom house in Razlog, Bulgaria
7 bedroom house
Razlog, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 769 m²
Luxury mansion in Razlog (Boykov Rid) with panoramic views of Pirin and the golf village.The…
$1,04M
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Properties features in Razlog, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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