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Residential properties for sale in Sredets, Bulgaria

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houses
27
29 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Dyulevo, Bulgaria
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Dyulevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Description of object: We are offering a fully renovated single-family house for sale in the…
$152,323
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom house in Momina Tsarkva, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Momina Tsarkva, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
ID 31291330We offer for sale:A residential house in the village of Momina Tsrkva together wi…
$42,048
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4 bedroom house in Sredets, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sredets, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a two-story house with a yard and a GARAGE in the town of Sredets. The house has…
$176,617
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
House in Golyamo Bukovo, Bulgaria
House
Golyamo Bukovo, Bulgaria
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
#31287060We offer a villa with a yard in the village.S.Golyamo BukovoPrice: 66 700 euroLocat…
$76,563
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2 bedroom house in Drachevo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Drachevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer a furnished one-story house with a yard in the village of Drachevo, Burgas. The …
$128,807
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4 bedroom house in Sredets, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sredets, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Story House with Land in the Center of Sredets, Burgas Region Property type: HouseOffer …
$174,955
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
TekceTekce
2 bedroom house in Dyulevo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Dyulevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer an unfurnished one-story house in the village of Dyulevo, Burgas region. The hou…
$63,823
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3 bedroom house in Dyulevo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Dyulevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer an unfurnished "turnkey" one-story house in the village of Dyulevo, Burgas region. …
$108,325
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2 bedroom house in Dyulevo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Dyulevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
One-Storey Budget House for Sale in Dyulevo Village, Burgas Region, Bulgaria IBG Real Estate…
$64,092
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Dyulevo, Bulgaria
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Dyulevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Description of object: We offer you a single-story, budget-friendly house in the picturesque…
$62,804
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Sredets, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sredets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 174 m²
Description of object: For sale is a very cozy, warm, and well-maintained two-story house in…
$162,496
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom house in Zagortsi, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Zagortsi, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Story House with a Large Plot in the Village of Zagortsi, Burgas Region Property type: H…
$17,495
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Dyulevo, Bulgaria
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Dyulevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Description of object: Living area: 56 m² Plot: 522 m² + an additional 390 m² plot (include…
$103,190
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Sredets, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sredets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Description of object: We offer you a single-family house with a total area of 250 sqm and a…
$85,978
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom house in Sredets, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Sredets, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
🏡 Country house: separate house with 2 bedrooms in the village of Debelt (common middle)We o…
$179,986
VAT
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
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2 bedroom house in Zagortsi, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Zagortsi, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
ID 34015670Cost: 15,000 eurosLocation: village. ZagortsiTotal area: 120 sq.m. + 2150 sq.m. y…
$17,065
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2 bedroom house in Dyulevo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Dyulevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
Renovated One-Storey House with 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms for Sale in Dyulevo Village, Burg…
$123,042
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
4 bedroom house in Sredets, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sredets, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/2
#34094908Sale of a private house in Sredets, Burgas community. Price: 140,000 eurosHuman set…
$160,414
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3 bedroom house in Dyulevo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Dyulevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer an unfurnished "turnkey" one-story house in the village of Dyulevo, Burgas region. …
$92,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Sredets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sredets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Description of object: We offer for sale a cozy small two-room apartment, located on the gro…
$62,233
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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House in Panchevo, Bulgaria
House
Panchevo, Bulgaria
$26,605
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2 bedroom house in Sredets, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Sredets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Description of object: For sale is an exclusive two-story house with a yard of 3,000 m², a b…
$97,909
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Kubadin, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Kubadin, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 138 m²
Floor 2/2
#28926290 A two-storey house of massive construction is offered in the very center of the vi…
$25,597
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3 bedroom house in Dyulevo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Dyulevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
🏡 House with 3 Bedrooms and Large Yard | Dyulevo, Burgas Region IBG Real Estates offers for …
$103,441
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Fakiya, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Fakiya, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Single-Storey House with Large Garden in Fakia Village, Burgas Region IBG Real Est…
$176,301
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Sredets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sredets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Description of object: We are offering a small 2-room apartment in the center of Sredets wit…
$62,433
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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House in Dyulevo, Bulgaria
House
Dyulevo, Bulgaria
$213,997
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4 bedroom house in Dyulevo, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Dyulevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Description of object: We offer you a single-family house in the village of Dyulevo, in the …
$157,198
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Fakiya, Bulgaria
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Fakiya, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Description of object: Single-story house with a large property in the village of Fakia, Bur…
$177,601
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Properties features in Sredets, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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