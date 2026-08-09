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Residential properties for sale in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria

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apartments
25
houses
14
39 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/3
Price Reduced! 1-Bedroom Apartment with Panoramic Sea View in The Vineyards, Aheloy IBG Real…
$80,325
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
ID 34356726 Cost: 57,900 eurosHuman settlement: AheloyRoom: 2 Total area: 50 sq mFloor: 4Ser…
$66,696
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1 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/3
ID 34235122For sale:1 bedroom apartment in Vineyards complexPrice: $75,000Human settlement: …
$86,572
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached House with Private Pool and Sea View | The Vineyards Resort, Aheloy IBG Real Estate…
$220,883
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/3
ID 34248959For sale is offered a spacious 3-bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor in the Vineya…
$194,816
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3 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Description of object: We offer you a well-maintained single-family house in the quiet resid…
$289,826
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Description of object: We offer you a single-family house in shell condition in the exclusiv…
$138,101
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/4
Spacious 1-Bedroom Apartment with Private Garden | The Vineyards Resort, Aheloy IBG Real Est…
$93,181
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 2/5
ID 34230302For sale:House in the Vinyards complexPrice: 189,900Human settlement: AheloyRoom:…
$219,199
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3 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
ID 33984236 Price: 139,000 euros + % of the buyer. Population: Kablashkovo, Bulgaria Room: 4…
$158,132
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3 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Description of object: We offer you a special single-family house in the exclusive residenti…
$305,065
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 81 m²
Floor -1/4
ID 34243020For sale is offered a 2-bedroom apartment on the ground floor with a courtyard in…
$124,813
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2 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
ID 34157796 Price: 95,000 euros. Locality: KableshkovoRoom: 3Total area: 70 square meters.Fl…
$109,657
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1 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/5
1-Bedroom Apartment with Big Veranda | Vineyards Resort, Aheloy IBG Real Estates is delight…
$68,132
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
ID 34346902 Price: 100,000 euros. Locality: KableshkovoRoom: 3Total area: 85 square meters.F…
$114,015
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3 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Description of object: We present to you a high-quality single-family house in the exclusive…
$215,818
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Description of object: We offer you a well-maintained single-family house in the popular res…
$222,601
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/3
ID 34248701For sale is offered a spacious 2-bedroom apartment on the second floor in the Vin…
$109,547
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4 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
ID 28435492Price: from 100,000 eurosLocality: KableshkovoRooms: from 2 to 4Total area: from …
$113,764
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Apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/5
ID 34209364For sale:Studio at the Vinyards complex Price: 60,000Human settlement: AheloyRoom…
$69,257
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2 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 2/3
ID 34248561For sale is offered a spacious 3-bedroom apartment on the second floor in the Vin…
$168,153
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1 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/5
ID 34231758For sale:Apartment with 1 bedroom in the complex ViniyardsPrice: 89,000Human sett…
$102,732
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Description of object: This charming bungalow in the Village Black Sea View residential comp…
$166,790
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Description of object: Cozy 2-Room Apartment with Pool View at Vineyards Resort & Spa - Ahel…
$66,277
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Description of object: We offer you a well-maintained bungalow with 75 m² of living space on…
$108,427
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/3
1-Bedroom Apartment with Distant Sea View | The Vineyards Resort, Aheloy IBG Real Estates is…
$87,358
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/2
ID 341988Price 165,000 +% of the buyer.We present you a unique opportunity to purchase a ful…
$190,458
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1 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
ID 34218172 Vineyards & SPA, Aheloy, Bulgaria Price: 56,900 EUR Two-bedroom Pool view 50 squ…
$65,679
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1 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment in the complex "The Vineyards Spa Resort…
$77,546
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1 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/5
Furnished 1-Bedroom Apartment with Pool View in The Vineyards Resort & SPA, Aheloy IBG Real …
$89,777
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
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