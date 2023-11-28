Residential properties for sale in Chernomorets, Bulgaria

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 2
€183,400
3 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 2
€135,000
3 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 3
€173,200
Apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Area 70 m²
Floor -1
ID 31939034For sale it is offered:Studio on the ground floor in the resort village "Santa Ma…
€75,270
Apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
ID 31939030For sale it is offered:Studio on the third floor in the resort village "Santa Mar…
€75,270
Apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Area 34 m²
Floor -1
ID 32002154For sale it is offered:Studio on the ground floor in the resort village "Santa Ma…
€60,215
Apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
ID 32002474For sale it is offered:Studio on the third floor in the resort village "Santa Mar…
€69,892
2 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 2
ID 31986650Price: 112,903 eurosLocality: SozopolArea: 71 sq.m.Floor: 2 of 4Service fee: 1.42…
€112,903
2 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Floor -1
ID 31986460Price: 106,990 eurosLocality: SozopolArea: 95 sq.m.Floor: ground floor of 4Servic…
€106,990
2 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
€102,150
2 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
ID 31986004Price: 102,150 eurosLocality: SozopolArea: 63 sq.m.Floor: 2 of 4Service fee: 945 …
€102,150
3 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2
ID 31985650Price: 150,538 eurosLocality: SozopolArea: 106 sq.m.Floor: 2 of 4Service fee: 159…
€150,538
3 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Floor -1
ID 31983430Price: 150,538 eurosLocality: SozopolArea: 111 sq.m.Floor: ground floor of 4Servi…
€150,538
3 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Floor -1
ID 31983146Price: 150,538 eurosLocality: SozopolArea: 111 sq.m.Floor: ground floor of 4Servi…
€150,538
3 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 2
ID 31982964Price: 150,538 eurosLocality: SozopolTotal area: 95 sq.m.Floor: 2 of 4Service fee…
€150,538
3 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor -1
ID 31975932Price: 134,409 eurosLocality: SozopolTotal area: 110 sq.m.Floor: stalls of 4Servi…
€134,409
3 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor -1
ID 31976672Price: 129,032 eurosLocality: SozopolTotal area: 92 sq.m.Floor: stalls of 4Servic…
€129,032
3 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor -1
ID 31976946Price: 137,635 eurosLocality: SozopolTotal area: 92 sq.m.Floor: stalls of 4Servic…
€137,635
3 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 2
ID 31977134Price: 145,161 eurosLocality: SozopolTotal area: 102 sq.m.Floor: 2 of 4Service fe…
€145,161
3 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 94 m²
Floor -1
ID 31977756Price: 150,538 eurosLocality: SozopolTotal area: 94 sq.m.Floor: ground floor of 4…
€150,538
3 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor -1
ID 31978348Price: 150,538 eurosLocality: SozopolTotal area: 110 sq.m.Floor: ground floor of …
€150,538
3 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 5
ID 31364328Cost: 145,000 euroLocality: ChernomoretsRooms: 3Bathroom: 2Total area: 110 sq.m.F…
€145,000
4 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
4 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 129 m²
Floor 3
ID 31831662Cost: 188,900 euroLocality: SozopolTotal area: 128.97 sq.m. Floor: 3Rooms: 4Const…
€188,900
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury furnished house in gated complex  with exclusive houses in…
€420,000
2 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 1
ID 31831652Total area: 100.63 sq. m. Cost: 144 500 euroSupport fee: 20 euro per sq m per yea…
€144,500
3 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 3
#31715176For sale apartment with sea view in the town. Chernomorets.Value 116,000 euroLocati…
€116,000
Apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
Studio with sea view in Sozopol, Bulgaria ID 31455396Price: 54 999euroLocation: SozopolRoom…
€54,999
2 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3
# 31384134We offer a one-bedroom apartment without a support fee 100 meters from Santa Marin…
€91,000
3 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 4
ID31330410Complex Santa Marina, 2 bedroom apartment, Sozopol.Apartment with 2 bedrooms, in c…
€159,900
2 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
ID 31297360For sale:One-bedroom apartment with a space terrace in the complex "Santa Marina"…
€97,740
