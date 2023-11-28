Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Blagoevgrad

Residential properties for sale in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

Bansko
13
Razlog
5
31 property total found
House with yard, with fireplace in Dolen, Bulgaria
House with yard, with fireplace
Dolen, Bulgaria
Area 305 m²
Bestay Property presents  a charming place because of the amazing nature and the old authent…
€34,500
Leave a request
4 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool in Bansko, Bulgaria
4 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 423 m²
Bestay Property presents to your attention a property with a built up  are of 423 sq.m. – co…
€1,19M
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool in Bansko, Bulgaria
5 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Bestay Property presents to your attention a new project of a chalet with a built up  are of…
€511,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Bansko, Bulgaria
2 room house
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
€120,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 28 m²
€24,500
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 28 m²
€25,990
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€31,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria
Apartment
Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria
€49,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 5 425 m²
€43,000
Leave a request
Apartment with Bedrooms in Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment with Bedrooms
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
This well-presented, fully furnished, 64 sq.m, one bedroom apartment, is located in Mountain…
€23,000
Leave a request
Apartment with Bedrooms in Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment with Bedrooms
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
This originally designed, unfurnished one bedroom apartment is located on the third floor in…
€24,500
Leave a request
Apartment with Bedrooms, with fridge, with rent in Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment with Bedrooms, with fridge, with rent
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 79 m²
Floor 4
This beautifully furnished two-bedroom apartment is located on the fourth floor of the Aspen…
€47,000
Leave a request
Apartment with Bedrooms in Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment with Bedrooms
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
We present you a one-bedroom apartment in the Downtown complex Ground floor with East facing…
€37,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
€40,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Area 79 m²
  We are pleased to introduce to you - a super luxury 4 - storey Aparthotel "Aspen Hous…
€67,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sandanski, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sandanski, Bulgaria
€82,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 3 930 m²
€2,75M
Leave a request
Apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 56 m²
€41,850
Leave a request
Apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 96 m²
€75,412
Leave a request
Apartment in Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Area 2 714 m²
€294,000
Leave a request
2 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool in Dolno Draglishte, Bulgaria
2 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool
Dolno Draglishte, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Bestay Property presents a holiday mountain house in the village, Dolno Draglishte. The hous…
€39,000
Leave a request
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 769 m²
Luxury mansion in Razlog (Boykov Rid) with panoramic views of Pirin and the golf village.The…
€950,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Bachevo, Bulgaria
3 room house
Bachevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Sales of luxury family houses in alpine style, situated in a unique area, surrounded by pu…
€248,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Bansko, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
This one-bedroom apartment is located in the Vihren Palace complex, next to the Gondola, f…
€38,000
Leave a request
3 room house with Bedrooms in Bansko, Bulgaria
3 room house with Bedrooms
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Two-storey house for sale in Bansko Castle Complex.   The house is stylishly furnished, wa…
€65,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Bansko, Bulgaria
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Prepare to become a modern holiday home, filled with luxury and practicality. Today, this …
€212,000
Leave a request
House in Bansko, Bulgaria
House
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 180 m²
Real estate agency "Square" starts the sale of luxury houses in Bansko.   The area will be…
€216,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Bachevo, Bulgaria
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Bachevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 143 m²
Complex Pirin Golf Club is located in Bansko. The complex is 5 star and gives you unique o…
€170,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Bachevo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Bachevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
Complex Pirin Golf Club is located in Bansko. The complex is 5 star and gives you unique opp…
€65,000
Leave a request
5 room house with Bedrooms in Bachevo, Bulgaria
5 room house with Bedrooms
Bachevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
We offer for sale one-family luxury houses, located in the Belt Path complex, at the foot …
€550,000
Leave a request

Property types in Blagoevgrad

apartments
houses

Properties features in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir