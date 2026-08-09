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Residential properties for sale in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

;
Bansko
10
Razlog
4
16 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
This one-bedroom apartment is located in the Vihren Palace complex, next to the Gondola, ful…
$41,221
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1 bedroom apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment 1+1 with an area of 65.59 sq.m. on the 3rd floor in a closed premium complex in th…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Mesta, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Mesta, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with a MOUNTAIN VIEW in the Green Life S…
$106,030
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Description of object: Spacious three-room apartment with mountain views in the luxurious Co…
$128,463
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 room apartment in Razlog, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Razlog, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 143 m²
Complex Pirin Golf Club is located in Bansko. The complex is 5 star and gives you unique opp…
$184,408
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3 bedroom house in Razlog, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Razlog, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Sales of luxury family houses in alpine style, situated in a unique area, surrounded by pure…
$269,018
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3 bedroom apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Prepare to become a modern holiday home, filled with luxury and practicality. Today, this ho…
$229,967
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Apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
$71,531
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7 bedroom house in Razlog, Bulgaria
7 bedroom house
Razlog, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 769 m²
Luxury mansion in Razlog (Boykov Rid) with panoramic views of Pirin and the golf village.The…
$1,04M
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4 bedroom house in Bansko, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 423 m²
Bestay Property presents to your attention a property with a built up  are of 423 sq.m. – co…
$1,28M
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House in Bansko, Bulgaria
House
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 180 m²
Real estate agency "Square" starts the sale of luxury houses in Bansko.   The area will be 1…
$234,306
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1 room apartment in Razlog, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Razlog, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
Complex Pirin Golf Club is located in Bansko. The complex is 5 star and gives you unique opp…
$70,509
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3 room house in Bansko, Bulgaria
3 room house
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Two-storey house for sale in Bansko Castle Complex.   The house is stylishly furnished, warm…
$70,509
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Apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 54 m²
The residential complex, operating all year round, is located in one of the most beautiful m…
$77,189
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5 room house in Razlog, Bulgaria
5 room house
Razlog, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
We offer for sale one-family luxury houses, located in the Belt Path complex, at the foot of…
$596,613
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1 bedroom apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
$71,391
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Property types in Blagoevgrad

apartments
houses

Properties features in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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