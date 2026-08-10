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Residential properties for sale in Smolyan, Bulgaria

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4 properties total found
House in Podvis, Bulgaria
House
Podvis, Bulgaria
Area 710 m²
$635,745
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Studenets, Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Studenets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale, which is located in a picturesque corner on the Adriatic in Good Waters on t…
$1,10M
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Apartment in Chepelare, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chepelare, Bulgaria
Area 58 m²
ID 3873 The location of the Pamporovo resort was carefully selected, planned and developed …
$51,359
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TekceTekce
Apartment in Chepelare, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chepelare, Bulgaria
Price on request
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Properties features in Smolyan, Bulgaria

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