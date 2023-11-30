Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Aheloy

Residential properties for sale in Aheloy, Bulgaria

apartments
14
15 properties total found
Apartment 1 bathroom in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Apartment 1 bathroom
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
We would like to offer you to buy a studio apartment in the town of Aheloy in the living com…
€38,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 2
We would like to offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the town of Aheloy on the first s…
€73,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 4
€60,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Floor 4
€94,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1
€57,300
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale is an excellent apartment with 2 bedrooms and pool view from every room in complex …
€65,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 4
€60,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 2
€66,999
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 5
€89,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 4
€63,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/6
Pool view 2-bedroom apartment in Midia Grand Resort, Aheloy. First line to the beach IBG …
€65,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/3
2-bedroom apartment with garden in Vineyards SPA, Aheloy IBG Real Estates is pleased to o…
€72,500
Leave a request
4 room house in Aheloy, Bulgaria
4 room house
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 123 m²
Floor 1
ID 30099046For sale it is offered: House in a gated complex Vinyards Panorama "Meadows Villa…
€250,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
Floor 3
€89,000
Leave a request
