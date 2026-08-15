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Residential properties for sale in Sofia, Bulgaria

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kostinbrod, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Kostinbrod, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$40,022
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2 bedroom house in Yarlovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Yarlovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Real estate’s agency KVADRAT presents renovated, small house in pure and peaceful mountain r…
$45,431
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