Residential properties for sale in Ruse, Bulgaria

3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Borovo, Bulgaria
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Borovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Property with stunning view located at the beginning of a very picturesque village, set at t…
€42,000
House with Online tour in Ruse, Bulgaria
House with Online tour
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with garage on asphalt road in v.z. Kaseva Cheshma, Ruse city IBG Real Estates is p…
€43,000
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with Online tour in Shtraklevo, Bulgaria
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with Online tour
Shtraklevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
1-bed furnished house in Shtraklevo IBG Real Estates offers for sale this cozy furnished …
€41,200
House with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ruse, Bulgaria
House with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ruse, Bulgaria
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
2 bed renovated house in Rusenski Lom Natural Park IBG Real Estates offers for sale this …
€75,000
3 room house with furniture, with parking, with Online tour in Dve Mogili, Bulgaria
3 room house with furniture, with parking, with Online tour
Dve Mogili, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
3-bedroom house with superb panoramic views near Ruse IBG Real Estates is pleased to offe…
€18,000
