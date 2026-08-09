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Residential properties for sale in Ruse, Bulgaria

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apartments
27
houses
16
43 properties total found
Apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Area 26 183 m²
IBG Real Estates is pleased to present a unique investment opportunity – a large commercial …
$1,35M
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/6
Luxury 1-Bedroom Apartment for Rent in the City Centre IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer …
$573
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Byala, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Looking for an affordable property with great potential? This two-storey house in the villag…
$15,624
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/6
IBG Real Estates is pleased to present this bright and renovated 1-bedroom apartment, ideall…
$127,457
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/4
IBG Real Estates offers for sale this spacious and fully renovated 1-bedroom apartment with …
$159,360
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom house in Ruse, Bulgaria
1 bedroom house
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
We present to you a property with great potential, located in the sought-after Rodina quarte…
$57,002
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
5 room house in Chervena voda, Bulgaria
5 room house
Chervena voda, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
Plot with House and Great Potential | Chervena Voda Village, near Ruse We offer for sale a p…
$65,032
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 4/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this penthouse apartment, located on the 4th and 5th fl…
$374,086
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/4
We are pleased to offer for sale a spacious two-bedroom apartment for renovation, located on…
$191,771
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/5
We are delighted to present this spacious 1-bedroom apartment located in a quality brick-bui…
$140,977
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 room apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
🎉 We offer for rent a brand new functional premises, which is located on the first floor of …
$571
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/6
Located in one of the most sought-after and prestigious neighborhoods of Ruse, this stylish …
$144,123
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 room apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor -1/6
We are pleased to offer for sale a 109 sq.m. commercial premises, successfully operating as …
$111,983
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Senovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Senovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer this fully renovated single-storey house, set on a generous plot of …
$30,712
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/6
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this elegant and modern 1-bedroom apartment for rent, l…
$695
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 9/14
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for rent this stylish and functional 2-bedroom apartmen…
$698
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Ruse, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
We are pleased to present for sale a property with two solid brick houses, located on a spac…
$267,215
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/4
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this spacious 2-bedroom apartment in a solid brick-buil…
$162,891
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/8
Cozy 1-Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Zdravets Sever, Ruse IBG Real Estates offers for rent a…
$353
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Shtraklevo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Shtraklevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Solid 3-Bedroom House for Sale with Large Garden – Shtraklevo Village, Ruse Area We are plea…
$79,135
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Pepelina, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Pepelina, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this well-maintained countryside home, located in a pic…
$25,916
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 8/8
IBG Real Estate offers for sale a bright one-bedroom standard apartment, located on the 8th …
$108,477
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Cherven, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Cherven, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this charming two-storey house, located in one of the m…
$32,443
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 room apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/3
IBG Real Estates offers for rent this renovated ground-floor commercial premises, ideally lo…
$527
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer a newly furnished 1-bedroom apartment for rent, located in the heart of Ruse city c…
$582
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
4 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
4 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/4
Spacious Renovated Family Apartment – Hushove, Ruse IBG Real Estates presents a bright and f…
Price on request
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
5 bedroom house in Piperkovo, Bulgaria
5 bedroom house
Piperkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Affordable rural house with a guesthouse near the Yantra and Danube rivers We offer a cozy a…
$45,301
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
We present to you a great opportunity to own a 1819 sq.m. parcel on the edge of Ruse city, n…
$34,138
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
4 bedroom house in Dve Mogili, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Dve Mogili, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is delighted to present this truly special property, offering two houses, a…
$50,667
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Trastenik, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Trastenik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for sale this one-storied house with 2 bedrooms, set on…
$35,225
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български

Properties features in Ruse, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
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