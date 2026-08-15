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Residential properties for sale in Velingrad, Bulgaria

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apartments
3
3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Velingrad, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Velingrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Apartment in the five-star complex of the Holy Savior. Shine Spas using the mineral water of…
$41,178
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1 room apartment in Velingrad, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Velingrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
One bedroom apartment in the very center of Velingrad at the former hotel « Bor ». Suitable …
$44,212
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1 room apartment in Velingrad, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Velingrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Two studios in the capital of the spa in the Balkans For sale studio of the third floor wit…
$33,159
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